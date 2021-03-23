How has the pandemic changed our mindset in Havering?

Published: 11:00 AM March 23, 2021

Is everyone keen to pile back into the pubs? - Credit: Gillian Evans

The Recorder asked readers to answer some key questions on mental health, employment, holidays and leisure after one year of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what they said.

This newspaper can reveal 73 per cent of the 107 respondents said their priorities have changed "a great deal" over the last year.

Just 7pc said they had broken the new rules and 50pc said they had followed the restrictions, except for a few minor discretions. A further 40pc said they had followed everything to the letter.

Seventy-three per cent of respondents said their mental health had been worse in the last 12 months, with 27pc reporting no change and 5pc saying it was better during the pandemic.

Holidays? Most, 75pc, said it would be a 'no', or only if it were domestic. Twenty-one per cent opted for Europe and just 5pc would go on a long-haul.

Sixty-three per cent said they felt safer as the vaccination programme was rolled out, but 29pc of participants weren't convinced and said they felt unsure.

