Published: 10:00 AM February 5, 2021

The number of coronavirus deaths at Queen's and King George hospitals fell by almost a third last week, with 66 patients dying from the virus.

This is a drop of 32 per cent when compared to the previous week's figure of 97 dead.

In the past week, up until February 3, some 240 Covid patients were also discharged after recovering from the virus.

But there are still 269 patients occupying beds across the hospitals in Romford and Goodmayes - down 58 people compared to last week.

The rate of Covid patients in intensive care remains high, with 90 per cent of critical beds occupied.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust's chief executive Tony Chambers said earlier in the week: "I am pleased to say that we are seeing a slow, yet steady decrease in the number of Covid patients we are treating.

"However, we must continue to be as vigilant as ever if we are to regain control of the spread of the virus.

"The recent peak put our flow of oxygen under a lot of pressure and it is testament to staff from a range of teams, all working seamlessly together, that we delivered an effective solution.

"It is important we are well prepared should this happen again."