The Covid Cobra: Stone snake tribute permanently installed in Hylands Park

Published: 3:29 PM August 6, 2021

The Covid Cobra was officially installed at Hylands Park on Wednesday afternoon (August 4), with people turning out to see their stones permanently embedded. - Credit: Peter Barrett

The Covid Cobra stone tribute has been embedded permanently in Hylands Park.

Last year, at the height of the pandemic, a Hornchurch mum decided to use her time on furlough to start placing positive messages around the community.

Arlene Raife's idea quickly exploded, with the community soon getting in on the stone-painting act, and the snake reached 1,000 stones.

A number of the stones laid permanently in Hylands Park. - Credit: Peter Barrett

Inspired to create a cobra by something she had seen online, one quick message into a group chat really got the ball rolling.

"My son and I got painting and started the cobra the next day, adding less than 10 stones to him in Hylands Park in Hornchurch. I left a sign up asking for people to add to him and also on local Facebook pages," said Arlene, speaking last June.

Messages - ranging from those of gratitude to the NHS, to those commemorating lost loved ones - soon started to appear on a rapidly-growing cobra.

Arlene Raife - who inspired the initiative by first placing uplifting messages around the community - pictured with son Jacob. - Credit: Peter Barrett

The head of the cobra, laid by Arlene Raife. - Credit: Peter Barrett

Fast forward 14 months and the installation has been embedded permanently after Havering Council gave the green light.

People gathered at Hylands Park on Wednesday - August 4 - to see the Covid memento become part of Hornchurch's history.

Jacob Raife watching workers lay the concrete for the stones to be placed into. - Credit: Peter Barrett

Arlene said: "There were lots of wonderful stones created, as well as lots of memory stones of people who are not with us anymore.

Reflecting on this significant day, expectant mum Arlene was grateful for good weather during the event.

"I was extremely worried about the weather. Luckily the sun shone bright. Otherwise I think I would've went into early labour!," she joked.

Residents Kathy Tydeman and June Albon were among the first to lay their stones. - Credit: Peter Barrett

An interpretation sign has been included beside the stones, an addition Arlene believes is important to ensuring "everyone knows the history of how the community came together at such an awful time".

She explained that while there have been "hundreds" of requests for another embedding day, there are no further plans at present.

Arlene's son Jacob Raife with the park rangers and parks development officer Richard Cotton. - Credit: Peter Barrett



