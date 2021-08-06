The Covid Cobra: Stone snake tribute permanently installed in Hylands Park
- Credit: Peter Barrett
The Covid Cobra stone tribute has been embedded permanently in Hylands Park.
Last year, at the height of the pandemic, a Hornchurch mum decided to use her time on furlough to start placing positive messages around the community.
Arlene Raife's idea quickly exploded, with the community soon getting in on the stone-painting act, and the snake reached 1,000 stones.
Inspired to create a cobra by something she had seen online, one quick message into a group chat really got the ball rolling.
"My son and I got painting and started the cobra the next day, adding less than 10 stones to him in Hylands Park in Hornchurch. I left a sign up asking for people to add to him and also on local Facebook pages," said Arlene, speaking last June.
Messages - ranging from those of gratitude to the NHS, to those commemorating lost loved ones - soon started to appear on a rapidly-growing cobra.
You may also want to watch:
Fast forward 14 months and the installation has been embedded permanently after Havering Council gave the green light.
People gathered at Hylands Park on Wednesday - August 4 - to see the Covid memento become part of Hornchurch's history.
Arlene said: "There were lots of wonderful stones created, as well as lots of memory stones of people who are not with us anymore.
Reflecting on this significant day, expectant mum Arlene was grateful for good weather during the event.
"I was extremely worried about the weather. Luckily the sun shone bright. Otherwise I think I would've went into early labour!," she joked.
An interpretation sign has been included beside the stones, an addition Arlene believes is important to ensuring "everyone knows the history of how the community came together at such an awful time".
She explained that while there have been "hundreds" of requests for another embedding day, there are no further plans at present.