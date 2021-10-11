News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Data reveals rising number of Covid cases in Havering

Chantelle Billson

Published: 11:31 AM October 11, 2021   
Covid-19 in Havering

As of 20 August, 33,066 Havering residents have tested positive for coronavirus. - Credit: PA Images

The number of confirmed Covid cases per 100,000 people in Havering has increased. 

The latest Covid-19 figures show there were 227 people with confirmed coronavirus per 100,000 of population in the borough in the seven days before Saturday, October 2.

In the week before that, in the seven days before September 25, there were 188 cases per 100,000 people. 

This follows Havering Council's Covid report on October 1, which revealed 36,303 Havering residents have tested positive for Covid overall.

The report also presented information from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which showed there were three Covid-19 related deaths in Havering in the week preceding September 24.  

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the borough to 942.

