Data reveals rising number of Covid cases in Havering
- Credit: PA Images
The number of confirmed Covid cases per 100,000 people in Havering has increased.
The latest Covid-19 figures show there were 227 people with confirmed coronavirus per 100,000 of population in the borough in the seven days before Saturday, October 2.
In the week before that, in the seven days before September 25, there were 188 cases per 100,000 people.
This follows Havering Council's Covid report on October 1, which revealed 36,303 Havering residents have tested positive for Covid overall.
The report also presented information from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which showed there were three Covid-19 related deaths in Havering in the week preceding September 24.
You may also want to watch:
This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the borough to 942.
Most Read
- 1 'Legal challenge' prompts fresh application to convert former Mothercare into Aldi
- 2 Consultation opens on measures to fix crash hotspot in Collier Row
- 3 New designer shop to open in Romford’s Liberty Shopping Centre
- 4 Temporary Jobcentre opens in Romford following ‘challenging time for many’
- 5 Rising Sun application for rear lounge with bar rejected
- 6 Did you go to this Gidea Park school? Appeal to find former pupils for centenary reunion
- 7 How could the ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) expansion affect you?
- 8 Road and rail round-up: Beware of these disruptions next week
- 9 Rainham primary school pupils to explore nature in new sensory garden
- 10 Man held on suspicion of attempted Romford bank robbery