Weekly Covid cases across east London revealed

Published: 4:16 PM September 16, 2021

The government has released Covid figures for east London for the week up to September 8 - Credit: PA

An interactive data map created by the government shows the variation of Covid cases across east London.

In the seven days up to September 8, the data shows Romford had a total of 30 Covid cases, which is lower than the 38 cases recorded the week before.

However, in Rise Park cases were up to 29 in the week ending September 8 from 24 the previous week.

Similarly, Harold Park and Harold Wood had 25 Covid cases in the seven days up to September 8, the week before saw a higher total of 35 cases.

Elsewhere in north west Ilford cases were up to 21 in the seven days ending September 8, whereas the week before had 20 cases.

In Barking Central cases rose from 22 in the seven days ending September 1 to 33 cases in the seven days up to September 8.

Becontree Heath had 19 Covid cases in the seven days up to September 8, down from 28 cases in the week ending September 1.

In Beckton there were 19 Covid cases in the seven days to September 1, rising up to 28 cases the following week.

Stratford saw a high rise in cases with a total of 31 in the week ending September 8, with the week before, ending September 1, at only 11 cases.

In Poplar there were 13 Covid cases in the week up to September 1, which almost doubled to reach 24 cases by September 8.

Bethnal Green east saw cases fall to 16 in the week ending September 8, down from 20 cases recorded in the seven days leading up to September 1.



