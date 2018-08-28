Video

Cousins dressed as Batman and Superman carry out acts of kindness in Harold Hill

Emille Thomas (right) and his cousin Thomas Wilson (left) went out in Harold Hill dressed as Batman and Superman in a bid to reduce crime. Photo: Emille Thomas Emille Thomas

A pair of superhero cousins dressed as Batman and Superman decided to carry out acts of kindness in a bid to protect Harold Hill residents.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emille Thomas, 27, and his cousin Thomas Wilson were at a party at their aunt’s house in Harold Hill at the weekend, and in the middle of the parrty they had to go to the shop to get some food and drink - as they had ran out - and as they were already in their Batman and Superman pyjamas and couldn’t be bothered to get changed.

They had borrowed the pyjamas from their younger cousins, and wrapping towels around their shoulders as capes, the dynamic duo - who you might have seen actually fighting each other in Batman v Superman - put their differences aside to try and help the people of Harold Hill.

As they were out and about Emille and Thomas said they used their superpowers to stop traffic and help a few elderly people cross the road, and tried to bring some good nature to the people of Harold Hill.

On their way back to their aunt’s they decided to film their venture and the video has now been viewed thousands of times.

In the video Emille said: “Batman and Supes, out patrolling. Just making sure Harold Hill is safe, no criminals, and clear.

“We haven’t seen the bat signal at the moment, but we will watch out for these Hilldinians.

“Lots of robberies and gun fights, it’s disgusting, we’re going to sort it out, we’re going to fix it.”

Emille told the Recorder it was just a bit of fun, and isn’t sure when they might next be getting into their superhero outfits.

He said: “In all seriousness lots of bad things have been happening in Harold Hill and they probably do need some superheroes to sort it all out, but I don’t know if it will be us.

“We just wanted to help a few people, it was totally random, and we thought it would be funny if we went out in the outfits.

“It’s mad how it has blown up, a few people shared the video and then we were getting loads of messages and now its been viewed more than 40,000 times.”