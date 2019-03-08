Gallery

Shoppers enjoy sweet treats at opening of Mr P's Cornershop in Collier Row

Owners Bhavini Patel and Rahul Patel with TOWIE'�S Ricky Rayment outside the shop to celebrate the opening of Mr P's Cornershop. Picture: Melissa Page Archant

A shop selling American sweets has officially opened its doors to the public in Collier Row with the help of a TV personality from The Only Way is Essex.

After launching a business on Instagram, Rahul Patel, 28, and his wife, Bhavini, 26, cut the ribbon to open Mr P's Cornershop in Collier Row Road on Saturday, November 2.

They enlisted the help of Towie star Ricki Rayment to help cut the ribbon at the grand opening.

Residents enjoyed music from DJ Amz and a number of different activities to entertain the children.

Rahul told the Recorder: "It went very well. We were over the moon with the opening.

"We had a queue for at least the first two to three hours of the opening.

"Everyone seemed quite happy with their purchases and one child came back to the shop three times that day."

The shop specialises in supplying American sweets and candies which are not readily available here in the UK.