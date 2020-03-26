Video

There With You: Dagenham pair donate 450 Easter eggs to Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals

Georgia and Lewis pose with the hardworking NHS teams. Picture: Lewis and Georgia Holmes Lewis and Georgia Holmes

A young couple have donated £650 worth of chocolate eggs and groceries to hard-working NHS staff.

Lewis and Georgia Holmes managed to raise £650 which they used to deliver 450 Easter eggs to NHS at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals.

Lewis Holmes, 20, and his girlfriend Georgia Holmes, 21, made their gifts to Queen’s Hospital, Romford and King George Hospital, Goodmayes.

“On the weekend my girlfriend and I were shopping when we overheard a mum who mentioned her daughter was a nurse and was in Asda to try to shop,” said Lewis, an apprentice surveyor living in Dagenham.

The shelves had been left empty by panic buyers and the nurse could only get hold of a few things, according to her mum.

“So we wanted to brighten up her day to buy her some chocolates. On presentation she started crying and just started saying thank you - it was us who wanted to say thank you to her for all of her support in these incredibly tough times!”

Lewis and Georgia handed all out 450 and groceries to staff at Queen's Hospital, Romford and King George in Goodmayes.

From this, Lewis and Georgia decided to reach as many NHS staff as they could, and as a token of their gratitude they pledged to raise money and spent it all on the hospital workers.

“We went out to buy 60 Easter eggs, and then sent messages to our colleagues, friends and family to donate and help us buy as many Easter eggs, fresh fruit and vegetables all for the local hospitals,” said Lewis.

The pair managed to raise more than £650 in 12 hours from Georgia’s work, Capricorn Financial Consultancy and Lewis’ work, Cushman & Wakefield, as well as friends and family. Donations are still pouring in.

Armed with a whopping 450 chocolate eggs and 250kg of fresh produce, they drove to Queen’s Hospital and subsequently King George,

After packing the car full of strawberries, tomatoes, and 450 chocolates eggs their head off to hand them out of BHRUT hospitals.

“We wanted to go there especially for the nurses, critical care staff and doctors caring for coronavirus patients and those affected, as well as those they care for in their day job who are critically ill,” explained Lewis.

“We had two fantastic helpers on the day, Katie and Courtney Nelson, who assisted us with driving all 450 eggs and over 250kg of fresh produce to the two hospitals.”

Now the couple are set to continue on their mission to make sure no nurse goes without a chocolate egg this Easter, and next plan to take on the Newham hospitals, with £200 in the kitty for Newham. ”I’m sure the donations will increase to over £1,000!” Lewis assures us.

Support their cause and NHS staff through this unprecedented crisis.