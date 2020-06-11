Councillors elect new Mayor of Havering

Newly elected Mayor of Havering, Cllr John Mylod, with outgoing mayor Cllr Michael Deon Burton. Picture: April Roach Archant

Havering councillors elected a new mayor ‘virtually’ at the annual council meeting.

Cllr John Mylod was appointed to be the borough’s mayor on Wednesday (June 10), replacing Cllr Michael Deon Burton.

It is the second time Cllr Mylod, ward member for Saint Andrews, has been mayor after a previous term in 2005/2006.

Cllr Deon Burton, South Hornchurch ward councillor, gave an impassioned speech on leaving his role and referenced recent events surrounding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

He said: “I have been flattered and humbled to hold the office of Mayor of Havering for this year.

“I think it would be naive or disrespectful to not mention the occurrence that has happened in America of late and is very much in the public domain. I wish to say that we who have office have responsibilities and we should never forget that our words have consequence.

“If there is any message that has been sent by the tragic occurrence that has happened overseas, it is that we in Havering support now and in future the message that all are born equal.

“We need to be careful of our language and we need not to inflame the situation but where we do make comment, seek to support and bond the community.

“I cannot help but be proud of the fact that I am a local boy and the opoortunities I have been afforded myself.”

Cllr Robert Benham, deputy council leader, paid tribute to Cllr Deon Burton, adding: “Having known Michael for around 15 years, I knew that he would throw his heart and soul into the role and make it his own.”

Council leader Damian White proposed Cllr Mylod to take over as mayor.

Cllr White said: “In these times of great uncertainty and crisis, John’s experience and wisdom will provide a steady and reassuring presence for this authority.”

The new mayor added: “May I take the opportunity to thank the council for conferring on me the great honour of being Mayor of Havering. “I look forward to my year in office and to serve in the council and the people of the borough.” Cllr Christine Vickery, ward councillor for Havering Park, was appointed Deputy Mayor of Havering.