Search

Advanced search

Councillors elect new Mayor of Havering

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 June 2020

Newly elected Mayor of Havering, Cllr John Mylod, with outgoing mayor Cllr Michael Deon Burton. Picture: April Roach

Newly elected Mayor of Havering, Cllr John Mylod, with outgoing mayor Cllr Michael Deon Burton. Picture: April Roach

Archant

Havering councillors elected a new mayor ‘virtually’ at the annual council meeting.

Cllr John Mylod was appointed to be the borough’s mayor on Wednesday (June 10), replacing Cllr Michael Deon Burton.

It is the second time Cllr Mylod, ward member for Saint Andrews, has been mayor after a previous term in 2005/2006.

Cllr Deon Burton, South Hornchurch ward councillor, gave an impassioned speech on leaving his role and referenced recent events surrounding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

He said: “I have been flattered and humbled to hold the office of Mayor of Havering for this year.

“I think it would be naive or disrespectful to not mention the occurrence that has happened in America of late and is very much in the public domain. I wish to say that we who have office have responsibilities and we should never forget that our words have consequence.

You may also want to watch:

“If there is any message that has been sent by the tragic occurrence that has happened overseas, it is that we in Havering support now and in future the message that all are born equal.

“We need to be careful of our language and we need not to inflame the situation but where we do make comment, seek to support and bond the community.

“I cannot help but be proud of the fact that I am a local boy and the opoortunities I have been afforded myself.”

Cllr Robert Benham, deputy council leader, paid tribute to Cllr Deon Burton, adding: “Having known Michael for around 15 years, I knew that he would throw his heart and soul into the role and make it his own.”

Council leader Damian White proposed Cllr Mylod to take over as mayor.

Cllr White said: “In these times of great uncertainty and crisis, John’s experience and wisdom will provide a steady and reassuring presence for this authority.”

The new mayor added: “May I take the opportunity to thank the council for conferring on me the great honour of being Mayor of Havering. “I look forward to my year in office and to serve in the council and the people of the borough.” Cllr Christine Vickery, ward councillor for Havering Park, was appointed Deputy Mayor of Havering.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

First week without a coronavirus-related death at Romford and Goodmayes hospitals since before lockdown

Barking Havering and Redbridge Hospitals have recorded seven consecutive days without a coronavirus-related death since the pandemic began. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Two injured in Collier Row Lane collision

Three cars have been involved in a collision in Collier Row Lane. Picture: Joseph Knightbridge

Proposals submitted for more than 1,300 homes at Romford’s Waterloo Estate

A computer generated image outlining what the Waterloo Estate redevelopment could look like. Picture: Havering Council/Wates Regeneration LLP

Romford schoolgirl, 6, creates online videos to educate other children during coronavirus pandemic

Tiana Williamson, six, has made videos to educate and entertain other children during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: The Liberty Shopping Centre

BBC documentary goes behind the scenes at Queen’s and King George hospitals

Saving Our Nurses is a new BBC One documentary filmed at Queen's and King George hospitals. Picture: BBC/Betty/OMG North

Most Read

First week without a coronavirus-related death at Romford and Goodmayes hospitals since before lockdown

Barking Havering and Redbridge Hospitals have recorded seven consecutive days without a coronavirus-related death since the pandemic began. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Two injured in Collier Row Lane collision

Three cars have been involved in a collision in Collier Row Lane. Picture: Joseph Knightbridge

Proposals submitted for more than 1,300 homes at Romford’s Waterloo Estate

A computer generated image outlining what the Waterloo Estate redevelopment could look like. Picture: Havering Council/Wates Regeneration LLP

Romford schoolgirl, 6, creates online videos to educate other children during coronavirus pandemic

Tiana Williamson, six, has made videos to educate and entertain other children during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: The Liberty Shopping Centre

BBC documentary goes behind the scenes at Queen’s and King George hospitals

Saving Our Nurses is a new BBC One documentary filmed at Queen's and King George hospitals. Picture: BBC/Betty/OMG North

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Rice, Kane, Alli named in Barnes’ Best England XI

John Barnes has revealed his best England XI

Roll on Royal Ascot!

Ryan Moore riding Love (right, blue/orange) to victory in the Qipco 1000 Guineas Stakes at Newmarket Racecourse

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 11

Heather Watson in action at Wimbledon

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs set for £1billion loss

The Premier League trophy.

Such a treat to sit back and enjoy full rerun of ‘greatest moment in history of English football’

England captain Bobby Moore holds the Jules Rimet Trophy, collected from the Queen, after leading his team to a 4-2 victory over West Germany, in an exciting World Cup Final that went to extra time at Wembley in 1966
Drive 24