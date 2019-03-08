Search

Councillor says he'll leave 'doomed' Conservative party if Brexit doesn't go ahead

PUBLISHED: 16:56 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 04 June 2019

A Havering councillor says the government needs to deliver Brexit as it is what the people voted for. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

A councillor who led the Leave campaign says he will quit the Conservative party if Brexit is not delivered.

Bob Perry, deputy chairman of the Hornchurch and Upminster Conservative Association. Picture: Bob PerryBob Perry, deputy chairman of the Hornchurch and Upminster Conservative Association. Picture: Bob Perry

During the build-up to the European Union referendum in 2016, deputy chairman of the Hornchurch and Upminster Conservative Association Councillor Bob Perry led the campaign encouraging residents to vote leave when the time came.

But three years on and without a clear end in site, Cllr Perry says he is "frustrated" by the ongoing situation.

"It has been three years and we are no closer to leaving the EU than we were when we had the referendum", he said.

"If we don't leave the European Union, I don't think I can be part of this party anymore.

"How can I support a party that betrays the country?

"It is vital that we go ahead with what the people voted for, otherwise the Conservative party is doomed."

Since it was announced that 51.9per cent of more than 30 million people voted in favour of Brexit, Cllr Perry has appeared on a number of occasions in the national media discussing the lack of progress made.

In a letter addressed to Conservative MPs that was published this week on the party's official website, he states that the public has sent a "very clear message" and to continue this direction could "only lead to political oblivion".

Following prime minister Theresa May's announcement that she will be resigning from the position today, Friday, June 7, the Emerson Park ward says he hopes this will be a step in the right direction.

He said: "She [Theresa May] massively delayed us leaving by continuously putting forward a deal she knew was going to be rejected once again.

"We do need a deal of some kind but as a remainer, she was the wrong person to do it.

"Moving forward, I think Boris [Johnson] is the most electable.

"He is the person that people would most likely get behind if he became prime minister to make sure that Brexit does go ahead.

"This once great party depends on it."

