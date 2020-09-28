Search

Havering Council warns against circulating Covid-19 misinformation leaflets

PUBLISHED: 12:42 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 28 September 2020

Romford residents are urged to beware of this leaflet claiming the pandemic is over. Picture: Havering Council

Romford residents are urged to beware of this leaflet claiming the pandemic is over. Picture: Havering Council

Havering Council

Havering Council has warned against coronavirus misinformation leaflets being posted to houses around the Romford area.

The council doesn’t know who they are being distributed by, but urges residents to only seek information from official, verified and fact-checked sources.

The leaflet incorrectly claims that a lack of sharp increases in coronavirus-related deaths means that pandemic is “essentially over”.

The council asks residents to dispose of any leaflets they find and keep adhering to the coronavirus laws.

There are currently 1,448 cases in the borough – 110 new cases in the latest weekly figures (September 18 to September 24), which is an increase of 37 compared to the previous week (last week’s increase figure was 20).

The rate of infection is 42 per 100,000 people, up from 35 from last week.

You may also want to watch:

For local lockdowns across the country, in most cases the rate has been around 40 before tighter restrictions are imposed.

The infection rate for Redbridge currently stands at 68. At least 10 Redbridge schools have confirmed cases, including at an infants’ school.

This month, there have been four coronavirus-related deaths at Romford’s Queen’s Hospital and King George in Goodmayes.

More coronavirus information:

havering.gov.uk

http://nhs.uk/coronavirus

http://gov.uk/coronavirus

