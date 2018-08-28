Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Havering Council to fly rainbow flag as part of LGBT History Month

PUBLISHED: 13:00 01 February 2019

The leader of the council and the Mayor of Havering were joined by council staff, ward councillors and residents, to raise the flag and celebrate the start of a month of events to be held in libraries across Havering. Photo: Havering Council

The leader of the council and the Mayor of Havering were joined by council staff, ward councillors and residents, to raise the flag and celebrate the start of a month of events to be held in libraries across Havering. Photo: Havering Council

Havering Council

The flag was raised at a special ceremony outside the town hall this morning.

Mayor of Havering Councillor Dilip Patel raising the flag outside of the town hall. Photo: Havering CouncilMayor of Havering Councillor Dilip Patel raising the flag outside of the town hall. Photo: Havering Council

Havering Council is flying the rainbow flag at the town hall this weekend to mark the start of LGBT History Month.

At a special ceremony held this morning (Friday, February 1) at the town hall, Mayor of Havering Councillor Dilip Patel, and leader of the council, Councillor Damian White, were joined by council staff, ward councillors and residents, to raise the flag and celebrate the start of a month of events to be held in libraries across Havering. LGBT History Month celebrates and recognises the achievements and rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

These are some of the confirmed events taking place in Havering during February:

• The Wishing Tree exhibition will be coming to Romford library and installed on Tuesday, February 5. This was created by the community at the first-ever Romford Pride event in July 2018 and has people’s hopes and wishes pinned to it.

The flag will be flying outside the town hall over the weekend. Photo: Havering CouncilThe flag will be flying outside the town hall over the weekend. Photo: Havering Council

• Author Jonathan Kemp will be coming to talk about his book London Triptych at Rainham Library on Friday, February 15 at 7pm.

• All library branches will hold a rainbow craft drop-in session on Saturday, February 16 from 10.30am-12noon.

• A health and well-being drop-in event will be held at Romford library on Monday, February 18 from 1-4pm with organisations including Mind, Samaritans, Positively East and Sycamore in attendance.

• Vernal Scott will be holding a talk at Hornchurch library entitled ‘LGBTQ+ communities, then and now’.

Vernal will discuss about the struggles, perceptions and aspirations of LGBTQ people. His presentation will include readings and a discussion covering health, politics, and modern role models. Vernal will also be asking the big question: Where do LGBT people want to be in 10 years from now? This will be on Thursday, February 21 at 7pm.

• All Havering’s libraries will have book displays to mark the month and library staff will be encouraging an LGBTQ+ reading group to start meeting regularly.

Cllr Dilip Patel, The Mayor of Havering, said: “We’re proud to fly the rainbow flag in Havering to recognise LGBT History Month.

“As we saw at Romford’s first ever Pride event last year in the town centre, we have a vibrant and proud LGBT community in Havering, and this flag-raising ceremony is a symbol of the Council’s support for the LGBT community and other community groups in Havering.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Firefighters called to two car blaze at Collier Row industrial park

Two cars and four containers were completley destroyed by the fire at Northgate Industrial Park. Photo: Ken Mears

Cousins dressed as Batman and Superman carry out acts of kindness in Harold Hill

Emille Thomas (right) and his cousin Thomas Wilson (left) went out in Harold Hill dressed as Batman and Superman in a bid to reduce crime. Photo: Emille Thomas

Eight people arrested in Romford town centre after use of facial recognition technology

Police were outside of Romford station in South Street. Photo: Met Police

Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

A route 252 bus crashed with a car in Eastern Avenue and Mawney Road at 7pm on January 26. Photo: @MPSSpecials

Armed police arrest person ‘acting suspiciously’ in Collier Row on suspicion of drugs offences

Police officers making arrests in Hulse Avenue, Collier Row.

Most Read

Firefighters called to two car blaze at Collier Row industrial park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cousins dressed as Batman and Superman carry out acts of kindness in Harold Hill

#includeImage($article, 225)

Eight people arrested in Romford town centre after use of facial recognition technology

#includeImage($article, 225)

Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

#includeImage($article, 225)

Armed police arrest person ‘acting suspiciously’ in Collier Row on suspicion of drugs offences

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Hockey: Defroand gets GB call for Pro League

Emily Defroand played for England against Argentina and the Netherlands in the Investec Interationals at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre (pic Graham Hodges)

Kickboxing: Success for Romford’s Falcon fighters

Team Falcon kickboxers face the camera

Another gr-eight win sees Romford women extend unbeaten run to 14 matches

Romford's Emma James scored a hat-trick in their latest win (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ice Hockey: Perfect 10 for Raiders under-18s

Raiders under-18s Gianmarco Pascale and Tjay Anderson celebrate a goal at Milton Keynes (pic John Scott)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists