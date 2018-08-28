Search

Council secures £800k to give ‘digital boost’ to Rainham

PUBLISHED: 15:58 02 January 2019

The council has secured £800,000 to boost

The council has secured £800,000 to boost "digital connectivity" in the Rainham area. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Rainham will undergo a digital boost as £800,000 has been secured to improve “digital connectivity” in the area.

The council has received this funding as part of the Local London Partnership through the London Authority’s Strategic Investment Pot

The new fibre connection will provide quality infrastructure and could be used to help manage transport, traffic planning, community safety and environmental monitoring.

It is also anticipated that the introduction of this new digital infrastructure will help to stimulate additional investment by the private sector, allowing for greater connectivity for businesses within the Rainham area.

Through the introduction of new ultrafast (gigabit) broadband capable infrastructure, it is believed that it will encourage will suppliers to expand networks into this part of the borough and serve new business clusters.

This runs alongside the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Gigabit voucher scheme.

The voucher is worth £2,500 and can be used by small businesses and the local communities surrounding them to contribute to the installation cost of a Gigabit connection.

Council leader Councillor Damian White said: “This is great news for Havering. This funding will deliver new digital infrastructure and will provide greater support to businesses to gain better online access.

“Along with the recent announcement of the £1.6m secured for Rainham through the Good Growth Fund, this continues our commitment to ensuring that the benefits of regeneration continue to improve the lives of as many local businesses and residents as possible.”

The works is set to begin in April.

