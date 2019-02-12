Havering Council project helps young people in care develop skills, obtain qualifications and pursue a career

Thirteen young people have been celebrating after graduating from a new Havering Council-led project designed to help them develop their skills, obtain qualifications and pursue a career.

The Route2Success project was designed to support young people in care and care leavers who are not in education, employment or training (NEET) in Havering.

The project aims to help them break down some of the barriers young people leaving care face. Havering Council has built a partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions to run and fund the project.

As a result of the project, over half of the young people will be stepping into new roles. Some will now be going to college, while others have gone into paid employment, work experience placements and training courses.

Councillor Robert Benham, Havering’s cabinet member for education, children and families, said: “This is one of the many ways we are working with young people who are often hard to reach or have disengaged with society.

“The success of this programme shows the interest and the desire that young people have to learn new skills, build their confidence and achieve their goals.

“Undertaking and completing the course is a major achievement and for many it is their first qualification, so I would like to congratulate all of the young people on their success.”

Mum-of-two Zara said she couldn’t wait to hang the certificate on her wall. She joined the course to improve her skills, to have more grown up conversations and make friends.

She said: “I’ve been a full-time, stay-at-home mum, so this is a big deal. I am quite proud of myself and that I have done something. If I have taken anything from this course it is that you can do what you want if you believe in yourself.”

Fellow graduate Rosie said: “Before the course I’d never had an interview but I’ve now had two and have got a job in a salon.”

A second group Route2Success course recently got underway and will see 11 young people take part in the programme.