Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Havering Council project helps young people in care develop skills, obtain qualifications and pursue a career

PUBLISHED: 12:28 20 February 2019

Members of the Route2Success project led by Havering Council. Photo: Havering Council

Members of the Route2Success project led by Havering Council. Photo: Havering Council

Havering Council

Thirteen young people have been celebrating after graduating from a new Havering Council-led project designed to help them develop their skills, obtain qualifications and pursue a career.

The Route2Success project was designed to support young people in care and care leavers who are not in education, employment or training (NEET) in Havering.

The project aims to help them break down some of the barriers young people leaving care face. Havering Council has built a partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions to run and fund the project.

As a result of the project, over half of the young people will be stepping into new roles. Some will now be going to college, while others have gone into paid employment, work experience placements and training courses.

Councillor Robert Benham, Havering’s cabinet member for education, children and families, said: “This is one of the many ways we are working with young people who are often hard to reach or have disengaged with society.

“The success of this programme shows the interest and the desire that young people have to learn new skills, build their confidence and achieve their goals.

“Undertaking and completing the course is a major achievement and for many it is their first qualification, so I would like to congratulate all of the young people on their success.”

Mum-of-two Zara said she couldn’t wait to hang the certificate on her wall. She joined the course to improve her skills, to have more grown up conversations and make friends.

She said: “I’ve been a full-time, stay-at-home mum, so this is a big deal. I am quite proud of myself and that I have done something. If I have taken anything from this course it is that you can do what you want if you believe in yourself.”

Fellow graduate Rosie said: “Before the course I’d never had an interview but I’ve now had two and have got a job in a salon.”

A second group Route2Success course recently got underway and will see 11 young people take part in the programme.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

From the streets of Romford to a flat in Harold Hill: One Havering rough sleeper’s story

Former rough sleeper Hughie Carroll has credited the work of Havering Council and the Salvation Army with getting a roof back over his head. Photo: Havering Council

Witness saw people jump out of the way of car driven ‘erratically’ at crowds in Romford town centre, court told

A snapchat video showed a silver Ford Focus driving into crowds of people in Romford's town centre. Picture: @lordobasa

Rainham private ambulance service rated inadequate by inspectors with allegations of ‘bullying’ among staff

SSG UK Specialist Ambulance Service Ltd in Thames View Business Centre has been rated inadequate by CQC. Photo: PA/Chris Radburn

New online map tracks 30 Japanese knotweed infestations around Romford

The Exposed: Japanese knotweed heatmap in action.

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Beggar with more than 100 convictions is jailed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Support local journalism, it’s good for democracy

Culture secretary Jeremy Wright.

Muslim Entrepreneur Network investors speak out as co-founders clash over alleged fraud

Members of the Leverage 'family' at an event in November 2017. Picture: Submitted

McEvoy wants Campion to move on quickly from Barking defeat

Action from Campion against Barking in London Three Essex (pic: Martin Dutt)

Moreland praises Barking’s fighting spirit as late drop goal yields win over Campion

Action from Barking against Campion in London Three Essex (pic: Martin Dutt)

Hornchurch captain Gordon says winning club of the year was special

Havering Triathlon club and Hornchurch cricket club's Billy Gordon and Michael Bones (Pic: Ron Cook)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists