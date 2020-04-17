Coronavirus: Havering Council makes flats available for NHS nurses in Romford

Havering Town Hall Archant

Havering Council has made flats available for NHS nurses and other health professionals who have to stay away from home during the Covid-19 crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Five flats have been prepared at a council sheltered accommodation scheme in Romford, which a council spokeswoman said had been partly emptied to make way for redevelopment.

You may also want to watch:

Tradeline, a contractor, has donated £1,300 worth of bedding, kettles and kitchen utensils for the nurses during their stay.

Health professionals would be required to self-isolate if a member of their household displayed coronavirus symptoms - preventing nurses from working at hospital for instance.

Council leader Damian White said: “These flats, and others we are preparing, will provide much-needed accommodation to our NHS heroes.”

The council added that more homes are set to be made available in the coming weeks.