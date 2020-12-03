Search

Council extends holiday food funding for free school meals children into 2021

PUBLISHED: 15:16 03 December 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 03 December 2020

Families eligible for free school meals will be able to claim £30 per child for the Christmas holiday and £15 per child during February half-term. Picture: PA Images

Families eligible for free school meals will be able to claim £30 per child for the Christmas holiday and £15 per child during February half-term. Picture: PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Families will be able to claim money to feed children who can receive free school meals in holidays into early 2021, Havering Council has said.

Havering Town Hall. Picture: Ken MearsHavering Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

The authority said that those eligible will be able to get £30 per child for the Christmas holiday and £15 per child during February half-term.

A council spokesperson said the move was possible after the government made more than £600,000 available from its Covid Winter Grant scheme towards Havering Helps, an initiative which supports households in need over the winter.

Parents and carers were also able to apply for £15 per week from the council to pay for food during the October half-term break.

Council leader Damian White said: “I’m proud that we are able to give eligible families further support with free school meals over the Christmas break and the February half-term holidays.

“This follows my decision for the council to provide free school meals over the October half-term. Our action means that our most vulnerable children will get the help they need.”

You may also want to watch:

The government grant will also enable low-income families to claim £170 a month to help with heating and other utility bills.

The spokesperson said eligible families would include those receiving welfare benefits, or households with children that have an overall income of less than £500 per week.

Smaller households (individuals or couples) earning less than £350 per week can also get £100 per month towards heating their homes this winter.

Cllr White added: “Earlier this year I asked for £1.5million of funding to be put aside for our Havering Helps scheme to help those residents most in need.

“I am so pleased to say that we can now go even further with this additional funding.

“It means we can offer peace of mind to help those most in need at a time where many households and families are struggling to put food on the table or are worried about heating their homes over the coming months.

“Covid-19 has affected many people in different ways, including losing their jobs, so we want to do what we can to help.”

For more information on your eligibility for the funding support towards bills or school holiday meals, go to havering.gov.uk/covid19moneyadvice.

