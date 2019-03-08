Council continues to crack down on unlicensed waste with ‘on-the-spot’ action

Havering Council is taking action against unlicensed waste carriers in the borough. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

In a bid to crack down on unlicensed waste carriers, Havering Council has been taking on-the-spot enforcement action.

In a recent operation, the local authority’s enforcement officers issued a fixed penalty notice of £300 for one driver who failed to produce the correct document that detailed the transfer of waste from one person to another.

Another example of recent action saw a resident, who had not made the necessary checks about the waste carrier they had decided to use, fined more than £700 for failing in their duty of care to dispose of waste correctly.

Cabinet member for environment Councillor Osman Dervish said: “If you are paying someone to get rid of your rubbish, you must check if the person or company is a licensed waste carrier.

“If the price they are charging sounds too good to be true, then it most probably is.

“The responsibility is on the person who pays for the waste to be disposed of.”