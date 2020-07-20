Search

New scheme could see roads around Havering schools made car-free

PUBLISHED: 15:58 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:58 20 July 2020

Havering Council is looking to make some schools areas car-free. Picture: Google.

Have your say on plans to introduce safer streets around schools in Havering from September.

The School Streets scheme would introduce pedestrian areas around 18 of the borough’s schools at set times of the day in a bid to reduce traffic and improve safety and air quality.

The scheme will also help with new plans that have been set out for social distancing, allowing pupils to return safely to schools in the autumn.

TfL has provided £220,000 to fund the project and if additional money is approved, a further 39 Havering schools could also be part of the scheme.

Although parents won’t be able to use their cars, residents of the affected streets will still be able to access the roads and be able to register for an exemption to the scheme so they aren’t at risk of a penalty.

Anyone else trying to access the road during the restricted times, which could be up to an hour and a half in the morning and again in the afternoon, will be subject to a fine.

To ensure that parents comply with the new scheme, signposts would be put in place and schools would have a number of cameras to capture anyone breaking the new rules. The scheme would replace the existing Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) project around four schools, which has now expired and are no longer enforceable. PSPOs were also a more costly scheme to run.

If given the go-ahead, School Streets would initially run for nine months and a decision on whether the scheme will become permanent would be made following the trial.

The schools included in phase one of the Havering Schools Streets scheme are Branfil Primary School, Clockhouse Primary School, Concordia Academy, Drapers’ Academy, Drapers’ Mayland Primary School, Drapers’ Pyrgo Priory School, Engayne Primary School, Limen Academy Forest Approach, Harrow Lodge Primary School, Hylands Primary School, Mead Primary School, Oasis Academy Pinewood, Parsonage Farm Primary School, Squirrels Heath Infant School, Squirrels Heath Junior School, The James Oglethorpe Primary School, Towers Federation - Towers Infant and Juniors schools.

There is a separate consultation for each school, with a map showing the plans for each school online where residents can have their say.

