Council celebrates first birthday of healthy eating app Veggie Run with special lunch at Upminster school

The council's healthy-eating app celebrated its first birthday last week. Picture: Havering Council Havering Council

The council's healthy eating app celebrated its first birthday last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The innovative app was introduced in schools in Havering last year and has reduced unhealthy packed lunch consumption across the borough over the past 12 months by more than 300,000.

It also won the Veg City Champion of London award at the Urban Food Awards at City Hall earlier this year.

You may also want to watch:

To celebrate its first birthday and to mark the campaign's first year achievements, a special Veggie Run lunch was held with pupils at Engayne Primary School, Severn Drive, Upminster.

Cabinet member for education, children and families, Councillor Robert Benham said:

"The Veggie Run healthy living programme for children has achieved outstanding results across our London borough in only 12 months.

"Children became more aware of eating healthier meals, as a result of the app, as well as the highly recognisable Veggie Run character branding on menus and in dining halls.

"They have also been motivated by the health-based competitions and collaborations with sports partners such as West Ham."