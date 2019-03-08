Poll

Havering Council approves plans for 'neighbourly' Hop Inn micro pub in Hornchurch

Havering Council approved plans to change the use of a ground floor premises in North Street to that of a drinking establishment for a micro pub. Picture: PA / Johnny Green PA Wire/PA Images

An Upminster pair is one step closer to opening a micro pub in Hornchurch's town centre.

Havering Council approved plans to change the use of a ground floor premises in North Street to that of a drinking establishment for a micro pub.

Philip Cooke and Alison Taffs from Upminster Bridge have worked in restaurants and hospitality companies in London for more than 20 years.

They hope to bring some "neighbourly hospitality" to the borough with their plans to build The Hop Inn micro pub.

Philip told the Recorder: "The planned Hop Inn Micropub is part of a movement to create small spaces where local people can enjoy real ale, proper cider, perry and wine in a venue with no lager, no slot machines, TV's, ringing mobiles and no amplified music.

"Our aim is to provide somewhere the local community can meet each other for a decent drink and a chat.

"We plan to have some board games, shove ha'penny and books.

"Above all we want to listen and talk to our customers."

The application was approved with various conditions, such as the development must start no later than three years from the date of which the planning application was approved on Friday, August 9.

No outdoor seating will be allowed around the pub and no amplified music will be played at the premises.

The next step for the applicants will be to apply for a liquor license.