Council appoints new mayor of Havering

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:32 16 May 2019

The newly elected mayor of Havering councillor Michael Deon Burton with the former mayor of Havering, cllr Dilip Patel in Havering's Town Hall on Wednesday, May 15. Picture: April Roach

The newly elected mayor of Havering councillor Michael Deon Burton with the former mayor of Havering, cllr Dilip Patel in Havering's Town Hall on Wednesday, May 15. Picture: April Roach

Councillor Michael Deon Burton has been appointed as the new mayor of Havering for 2019/20.

The newly elected deputy mayor of Havering, cllr John Mylod and with the newly elected mayor of Havering, cllr Michael Deon Burton.The newly elected deputy mayor of Havering, cllr John Mylod and with the newly elected mayor of Havering, cllr Michael Deon Burton.

At the annual council meeting in Havering's Town Hall, councillors voted on Wednesday, May 15 for councillor Michael Deon Burton to become the mayor of Havering.

With 29 votes for the Conservative candidate, cllr Deon Burton and 24 votes for the Residents' Group candidate, cllr Barry Mugglestone, it was cllr Deon Burton who won the election.

The newly elected mayor told the Recorder that he felt, "honoured, humbled and more than a little flattered" to become mayor.

Newly elected mayof of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton.Newly elected mayof of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton.

"Hopefully I can live up to the expectations and honour that's been bestowed upon me," said the South Hornchurch councillor.

"I'm sad that my mother, who two years ago died from cancer, is not here to see it. But I've been assured by so many well wishers that she's looking down on me and smiling.

You may also want to watch:

"The past mayor has set the bar high and I couldn't have asked for a better mentor.

"Sometimes we in Havering see the negative and we're to quick to moan, but I ask that we try to be positive and just perhaps once or twice we be thankful for how much we've got."

Cllr Deon Burton has been serving as the deputy mayor of Havering for the past year.

He was elected as an independent councillor on May 3 in 2018 but then made the decision to join the borough's Tories.

The newly elected mayor succeeds cllr Dilip Patel who served as the borough's mayor for 2018/19.

Before he handed over his mayoral responsibilities to cllr Deon Burton, cllr Patel told councillors how he had attended some 645 events over the past year and raised around £80,000 for his three chosen charities.

He said: "It has been a very, very good year.

"Driving around [Havering], I have learnt a lot about our borough. I've visited places I thought never existed."During my meeting with other mayors I would hear about issues they have in their own boroughs and I can tell you one thing - I am really proud of Havering.

"I've earned the name 'a people's man' and I'm really proud to achieve that name because I made the effort to speak to everyone in our community."

