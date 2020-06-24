Search

Advanced search

Palms Hotel: Havering politicians react to Government stopping asylum accommodation plans

PUBLISHED: 17:56 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:18 24 June 2020

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell. Picture: Andrew Rosindell

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell. Picture: Andrew Rosindell

Andrew Rosindell

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell and Havering Council leader Damian White have welcomed a Government decision to stop plans to use a Hornchurch hotel as temporary asylum accommodation.

Havering Council leader Damian White. Picture: Mark Sepple/Havering CouncilHavering Council leader Damian White. Picture: Mark Sepple/Havering Council

The Recorder reported earlier today that the Home Office halted its proposal to house asylum seekers at the Palms Hotel in Southend Arterial Road.

The plan was part of a nationwide programme to move asylum seekers from their current accommodation to more spacious ones for families to help reduce coronavirus infections.

Mr Rosindell and Cllr White wrote to Home Secretary Priti Patel outlining their concerns to the original move.

Cllr White said in his letter that the location was unsuitable and said the council had not been consulted.

You may also want to watch:

He told the Recorder the council is delighted at the halting of the plans, adding: “We remain committed to ensuring the welfare of all our residents, whether temporary or long-term.

“We remain concerned that such decisions are made without consultation with local councils and health bodies and will continue talking to the Home Office about this.”

Mr Rosindell, whose constituency lies near to the hotel, said he was “very glad” to hear of the Home Office’s decision to put an end to the temporary accommodation proposals.

He claimed that the move was a “good decision” both for the area and for those seeking asylum.

The Conservative MP also said he had received no knowledge of the decision to use the hotel for housing asylum seekers and had been disappointed that the Government had not spoken to residents, the council or himself first.

Mr Rosindell added: “While the hotel is not in my constituency, it neighbours onto Ardleigh Green and Gidea Park and I was extremely concerned about the impact on constituents in those areas. “I am very glad that the Government has now reversed its decision.

“I know that Priti would want to make sure that these people had the right sort of care and accommodation and that the local people of Havering were also looked after and taken into consideration as well.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Asylum seekers could temporarily stay at a Hornchurch hotel

Palms Hotel on the Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch could be receiving asylum seekers temporarily as part of a housing reshuffle. Picture: Google

Hundreds turn out in memory of lifelong Hammers fan Dennis Lepine

A tribute flag for Dennis Lepine outside of his home. Picture: Ken Mears

Nurse alleges commuters abusing NHS workers with queue priority at Romford station

Archive photo of Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

‘A true West Ham legend’: Tributes paid to lifelong Hammers fan and ex-academy driver

Dennis Lepine with West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice. Picture: Lepine family

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Asylum seekers could temporarily stay at a Hornchurch hotel

Palms Hotel on the Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch could be receiving asylum seekers temporarily as part of a housing reshuffle. Picture: Google

Hundreds turn out in memory of lifelong Hammers fan Dennis Lepine

A tribute flag for Dennis Lepine outside of his home. Picture: Ken Mears

Nurse alleges commuters abusing NHS workers with queue priority at Romford station

Archive photo of Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

‘A true West Ham legend’: Tributes paid to lifelong Hammers fan and ex-academy driver

Dennis Lepine with West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice. Picture: Lepine family

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Coronavirus: Ice hockey remains in phase one of Return to Play plan

Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre after being relaided and painted (Pic: Sean Easton)

Rice: Hammers must stay calm for run-in

Declan Rice looks on as Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela beats West Ham's Fabian Balbuena during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Coronavirus: Grassroots cricket ‘still banned’ says PM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street on coronavirus

Moyes angered by VAR as derby defeat leaves struggling Hammers in trouble

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek scores an own goal during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Palms Hotel: Havering politicians react to Government stopping asylum accommodation plans

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell. Picture: Andrew Rosindell