'Heartwarming': Coffee shop staff and volunteers clean up Upminster Park

Published: 12:18 PM July 8, 2021

Upminster Costa Coffee staff have served up cleaner streets this weekend.

The team organised a litter pick on Saturday (July 3), alongside residents and Havering Street Watch volunteers.

Led by Kafeel Khan, managing director of Goldex Investments Essex, they got to work cleaning up the rubbish left in Upminster Park.

Goldex Investments Essex, an individual franchisee of Costa Coffee, sponsored Hall Mead School’s year 10 boys’ football team in 2018.

Sally Miller, chair of Havering Street Watch and a councillor ( Elm Park, Con), told this paper: "It was really nice of Kafeel and his team to organise this event and invite us along to help.

Kafeel Khan (r) and other volunteers helped collect rubbish - Credit: Sally Miller

"It's heartwarming to know that local businesses have our communities at their heart."

You may also want to watch:

The day ended with drinks and chocolates organised by Kafeel, and a cake to celebrate Street Watch volunteer Graham's 60th birthday.

Sally added: "Thank you to all his staff for giving up their Saturday afternoon to come along and, as ever, I am eternally grateful for the hard work and dedication of all the Street Watch volunteers who work tirelessly to help look after our local community."