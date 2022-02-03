News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Survey: How will the energy price cap and other costs affect you?

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:26 AM February 3, 2022
Updated: 3:57 PM February 3, 2022
Energy prices will rise by £693 a year for millions of households after regulator Ofgem hiked the price cap on bills to £1,971 or 54 per cent - Credit: PA

Energy prices are set to rise by almost £700 a year for millions of households, as regulator Ofgem announces a rise in the price cap on bills to £1,971.

The new price cap will be in place from April 1, and will represent a 54 per cent increase on the current £1,277 limit.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to announce support to ease pressure on households which may have to find another £693 a year. 

From April 6 this year, some will also see a 1.25 pc increase in National Insurance contributions.

With prices and taxes increasing, we'd like to hear your thoughts and concerns on the cost of living:

