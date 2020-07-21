Charity head shave for Rush Green coronavirus survivor

Search

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 21 July 2020

Months later, Grace Dudley is still feel the effects of coronavirus after finding clumps of her hair falling out. Picture: Grace Dudley

Months later, Grace Dudley is still feel the effects of coronavirus after finding clumps of her hair falling out. Picture: Grace Dudley

Grace Dudley

A brave woman who suffered hair loss after nearly losing her life with coronavirus has now raised more than £1,000 for the Little Princess Trust.

Grace was told the hair loss was irreversable and would all fall out before it would start growing back. Picture: Grace Dudley

Grace Dudley, 29, was hospitalised with Covid-19 at the height of the pandemic in April.

After nine days, she was sent home to recover. She was told she may suffer shortness of breath for a while and says that three months later she still can’t go for walks without getting out of breath.

But what she wasn’t expecting was for her hair to start falling out in huge clumps.

Having lost her dad to coronavirus and also all of her work as a make-up artist, she put it down to stress and trauma but the trichologist told her there could be another factor.

Grace shows off her new look with her five-year-old son. Picture: Grace Dudley

Grace, of Rush Green, said: “They told me that I was going to lose most, if not all, of my hair because I was so ill in hospital that my body had begun to go through the process of death and all my energy had gone into keeping me alive.

“Now, it will all fall out and regrow. It’ll take about a year to reform in the follicle and then I’ll have to wait for it to all grow back from fresh.”

Resigned to the situation, Grace decided shave off all her hair and raise money for the Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides wigs for little girls who suffer from hair loss.

She filmed the shave-off in a video and raised £1,200, beating her target of £1,000.

“I’ve received lovely messages from people whose children benefit from the charity. So I’m really glad I chose that.”

Now Grace is free to have some fun with her new versatile look. “I must admit it’s nice not to have to brush it, I can do anything now!” she says.

“I’m going to bleach the buzz cut, and play with wigs, bandanas, all sorts I suppose!”.

Support Grace’s fundraiser for the Little Princess Trust.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

