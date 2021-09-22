Covid-19: How has Havering fared over the last four weeks?

Published: 1:38 PM September 22, 2021

The Covid-19 picture continues to improve in Havering, according to the latest government figures.

While Havering Council publishes a weekly report on coronavirus cases in the borough, the Recorder has delved into the last four weeks by looking at the same number of key metrics using a variety of sources.

With the exception of an increased number of deaths between August 20 and September 17, the statistics paint an improving picture.

Cases: Total and Weekly

As of September 17, 35,269 Havering residents have tested positive for coronavirus - up from the 33,066 recorded cases on August 20.

While the total number has expectedly increased, fewer new cases were recorded in the week before September 17 than in the week leading up to August 20.

In fact, the number of new cases is down by more than 100 - 586 before August 20, compared to 481 before September 17.

Incidence Rate

Havering's incidence rate, defined as the number of cases per 100,000 people, has also fallen.

On August 20, this figure stood at 226. As of September 17, it's 185.

It should be noted, however, that Havering's incidence rate is currently slightly higher than the London average of 183.

This has changed since August 20, when the 226 cases per 100,000 people in the borough was lower than the 257 seen across London.

Havering's incidence rate has been lower than the England average on both dates (recorded as 325 on August 20 and 257 on September 17).

Vaccination Uptake

The information available for vaccine uptake covers two different time periods.

However, the percentage of residents who have received their first dose of the vaccine has jumped by one percent in the four-week period.

As of September 12, 79 per cent of the population have been jabbed once - up from the 78pc recorded on August 15.

Second dose uptake is where the difference is truly seen.

By the middle of August, the take-up was at 68pc. Four weeks later and it's 74pc.

In numerical terms, this means the number of double-jabbed people has jumped from 144,801 to 158,076 in four weeks.



