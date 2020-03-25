Coronavirus: Havering Council launches new hotline for urgent help

Havering Council has launched a new free-to-call helpline for residents with urgent needs because of coronavirus.

The helpline, 0800 368 5201, was launched from 9.30am on March 25 and calls will be answered from staff redeployed from other council services.

The council is asking residents with concerns around care, urgent issues around health and wellbeing, lack of access to supplies including food and medicine to call the helpline.

Residents with less urgent needs or needing advice on other council services should contact the council via the website.

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said: “This helpline is for residents who have only urgent concerns about Covid-19 for themselves, people in their care or a family member, friend or neighbour.

“We need anyone with any other concern or question that isn’t about the urgent welfare needs of a resident to contact us in the usual way on the website. Calling this number for a minor issue, no matter how pressing it might feel, might stop someone who needs help urgently from getting through to us.”

Residents can also email for help on covid19support@havering.gov.uk or www.havering.gov.uk/contactus.