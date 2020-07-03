Upminster Police office to close
PUBLISHED: 18:38 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:49 03 July 2020
Police will be vacating the Corbets Tey Safer Neighbourhood patrol base in Upminster at the end of July.
The office will be decommissioned as a police building at the end of August and handed back to the landlord.
You may also want to watch:
The Cranham and Upminster Neighbourhood Teams will relocate to Hornchurch Police Station, which they will share with a number of other ward teams – allowing them to be more flexible and better connected as a team, says Rob McElroy of the Met’s Safer Neighbourhoods Team.
The make-up of both teams will remain the same: two Pcs and one police community support officer per ward with a ward sergeant supervising four wards.
The closing of the office is part of a London-wide project to make “changes to police access” and make savings of £400million, outlined by the Metropolitan Police and Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime in 2017.
The 2017 document explains that a “prolonged period of reductions in national government funding for policing in London” is behind the project which will result many police office closures and/or relocations in the capital.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.