Coral Car park: Havering planning committee to consider proposals for 88 new homes on Romford Dogs' overflow site

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 June 2019

Havering Council will be considering proposals for 88 homes to be built on the corner of London Road and Spring Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Havering Council will be considering proposals for 88 homes to be built on the corner of London Road and Spring Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Proposals to build 88 new homes on Romford Greyhound Stadium's overspill car park will go before the borough's strategic planning committee this week.

Havering Council will be considering proposals for 88 homes to be built on the corner of London Road and Spring Gardens at a planning meeting on Thursday, July 4.

The development would consist of 88 homes and 44 parking spaces - 10 of which would be available for blue badge holders.

Romford Greyhound Stadium is currently undergoing a £10million refurbishment and will no longer need the extra parking spaces.

The area is also used for motorcycle tuition and overspill parking for the Romford Greyhound Stadium.

Romford planners expressed concerns that careful consideration would be paid to the "pedestrian experience" of Spring Gardens which currently has no street planting.

According to the report going before Havering's strategic committee: "Communal gardens should provide adequate high quality play space for all age groups."

The four to six storey development is expected to have 35per cent affordable housing.

Coral Car park: Havering planning committee to consider proposals for 88 new homes on Romford Dogs' overflow site

