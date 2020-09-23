Video

Harold Hill cat named ‘senior kitizen’ in charity awards

Cookie has won an alternative cat award. Picture: Holly Webb/Cats Protection Holly Webb/Cats Protection

A Harold Hill cat has purred her way to victory after impressing a panel of celebrity judges.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Holly Webb with her cat Cookie. Picture: Holly Webb/Cats Protection Holly Webb with her cat Cookie. Picture: Holly Webb/Cats Protection

Cookie, 21, who lives with owner Holly Webb, has scooped the senior kitizen category at Cats Protection’s alternative cat awards.

The feline OAP - who would be 100 in human years - impressed judges including comedian Bob Mortimer, TV beauty expert Gina Akers and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips.

The awards celebrate the outstanding contribution cats have made to their owners’ lives this year.

Holly, 26, shot the winning video of the black and white tabby blissfully purring on her living room floor after an operation to have 11 teeth removed.

She said that she “didn’t think anything of it” until seeing the animal charity’s competition on social media.

“I thought, I’ve got this video, I’ll just enter it and see what happens. I couldn’t believe it when she was a finalist.”

Cookie beat fellow feline finalists King Billy, an 18-year-old fun-loving pet who still energetically plays with toys and 11-year-old mature moggy Lucy from Leamington Spa.

Holly admitted the news of her pet’s victory came as a surprise, with her family watching the announcement live-streamed on Facebook.

“It took a while to sink in,” Holly said. “I was really pleased.

“My grandma cried. She thinks she’s a miracle cat because of her age.”

Cookie was rehomed by Holly and her finance Hannah three years ago. At the time, vets gently suggested the elderly cat did not have much time left.

But she’s proved the experts wrong.

Holly said: “She still plays like a kitten. The vets are amazed and wonder what her secret is. She is well and truly enjoying her retirement.”

The champion cat is taking the win in her stride, with her owner adding: “We keep telling Cookie what’s happening but she’s a bit deaf and oblivious.

“She’s getting lots of cuddles and little treats.”

Radio presenter Justine Greene, one of those judging the category celebrating mature cats, praised Cookie’s serene staying power.

She said: “I couldn’t couldn’t resist that purr and the fact she is still going strong at the age of 21!”