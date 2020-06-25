Search

Advanced search

Public consultation open on 160-home plans in Rainham as part of major regeneration project

PUBLISHED: 12:13 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 25 June 2020

Havering Council leader Damian White. Picture: Mark Sepple/Havering Council

Havering Council leader Damian White. Picture: Mark Sepple/Havering Council

Mark Sepple

People can submit their views on plans for 160 homes in Rainham as part of a major regeneration project.

The proposals are the first three of nine intended developments in the town included in the Rainham and Beam Park Housing Zone, formed in 2015 in a bid to transform the industrial area and provide around 3,500 homes.

The plans being consulted on are for three sites - two on New Road and one at the junction of New Road and Cherry Tree Lane.

Each of the three proposals have been put forward by the Rainham and Beam Park Regeneration LLP, formed by Havering Council and its joint venture partners Notting Hill Genesis.

Across the three developments, 45 homes are planned to be for private sale, with the rest either for affordable rent or shared ownership.

A council spokesperson said the plans will also see the relocation of the Silver Hall Social  Club.

You may also want to watch:

Council leader Damian White said: “Havering residents remain at the heart of everything we do so it’s always good to hear directly from local people and businesses and I welcome your comments and suggestions on how to shape these proposals.

“The regeneration will open up this part of Rainham for the whole community to enjoy; with new homes and community facilities for local people and I encourage everyone to have their say on how the plans will be developed.

“I am particularly thrilled  that, after extensive talks with  the Silver Hall Social Club, we have been able to propose new accommodation and facilities  for the local community.”

The council said residents and businesses will get the chance to view plans and drawings online and share comments as part of the consultation, which runs until July 3.

John Hughes, group director of development at Notting Hill Genesis, said the company is “privileged” to work with communities in Rainham and Beam Park to provide new homes and facilities.

He added: “We would like to invite you and all members of the community to take part in the consultation of the development of new homes and the future of Rainham and Beam Park.

“I look forward to hearing your views.”

To take part in the consultation, visit consultation.havering.gov.uk/planning/rainham-and-beam-park/ or call 07468 437150 if you want to view the proposals and comment but cannot access online.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Asylum seekers could temporarily stay at a Hornchurch hotel

Palms Hotel on the Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch could be receiving asylum seekers temporarily as part of a housing reshuffle. Picture: Google

Hundreds turn out in memory of lifelong Hammers fan Dennis Lepine

A tribute flag for Dennis Lepine outside of his home. Picture: Ken Mears

Nurse alleges commuters abusing NHS workers with queue priority at Romford station

Archive photo of Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

Home Office halts plans to house asylum seekers in Hornchurch hotel

Palms Hotel on the Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch could be receiving asylum seekers temporarily as part of a housing reshuffle. Picture: Google

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Asylum seekers could temporarily stay at a Hornchurch hotel

Palms Hotel on the Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch could be receiving asylum seekers temporarily as part of a housing reshuffle. Picture: Google

Hundreds turn out in memory of lifelong Hammers fan Dennis Lepine

A tribute flag for Dennis Lepine outside of his home. Picture: Ken Mears

Nurse alleges commuters abusing NHS workers with queue priority at Romford station

Archive photo of Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

Home Office halts plans to house asylum seekers in Hornchurch hotel

Palms Hotel on the Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch could be receiving asylum seekers temporarily as part of a housing reshuffle. Picture: Google

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham’s Ngakia, Zabaleta, Sanchez set for June 30 exits

West Ham United's Jeremy Ngakia during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Such hails Harmer as county cricket’s spin king – hoping he gets international chance

Simon Harmer in bowling action for Essex on their way to the County Championship title in 2019 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 25

Britain's Sue Barker in action on Centre Court at Wimbledon when she beat Australian Kerry Reid to reach the semi-finals of the women's singles

Daggers eagerly await updated plans for when new season may start

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 22nd February 2020

Coronavirus: Wood fears loss of future cricket stars

Ben Stokes (left) and Mark Wood celebrate with the ICC World Cup ahead of a Vitality Blast T20 match at Emirates Riverside