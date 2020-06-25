Public consultation open on 160-home plans in Rainham as part of major regeneration project

People can submit their views on plans for 160 homes in Rainham as part of a major regeneration project.

The proposals are the first three of nine intended developments in the town included in the Rainham and Beam Park Housing Zone, formed in 2015 in a bid to transform the industrial area and provide around 3,500 homes.

The plans being consulted on are for three sites - two on New Road and one at the junction of New Road and Cherry Tree Lane.

Each of the three proposals have been put forward by the Rainham and Beam Park Regeneration LLP, formed by Havering Council and its joint venture partners Notting Hill Genesis.

Across the three developments, 45 homes are planned to be for private sale, with the rest either for affordable rent or shared ownership.

A council spokesperson said the plans will also see the relocation of the Silver Hall Social Club.

Council leader Damian White said: “Havering residents remain at the heart of everything we do so it’s always good to hear directly from local people and businesses and I welcome your comments and suggestions on how to shape these proposals.

“The regeneration will open up this part of Rainham for the whole community to enjoy; with new homes and community facilities for local people and I encourage everyone to have their say on how the plans will be developed.

“I am particularly thrilled that, after extensive talks with the Silver Hall Social Club, we have been able to propose new accommodation and facilities for the local community.”

The council said residents and businesses will get the chance to view plans and drawings online and share comments as part of the consultation, which runs until July 3.

John Hughes, group director of development at Notting Hill Genesis, said the company is “privileged” to work with communities in Rainham and Beam Park to provide new homes and facilities.

He added: “We would like to invite you and all members of the community to take part in the consultation of the development of new homes and the future of Rainham and Beam Park.

“I look forward to hearing your views.”

To take part in the consultation, visit consultation.havering.gov.uk/planning/rainham-and-beam-park/ or call 07468 437150 if you want to view the proposals and comment but cannot access online.