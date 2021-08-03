Council consulting on where to install electric vehicle charging points

Published: 12:51 PM August 3, 2021

Residents have been invited to take part in a consultation to determine where charging points for electric vehicles could be installed in Havering. - Credit: ANDREW MATTHEWS/PA IMAGES

Havering Council is consulting on where to install electric vehicle charging points in the borough.

As of 2030, the sale of new petrol and diesel cars will be prohibited within the UK.

This will mean a greater number of electric vehicles and the need for more charging points in the borough.

Work on installing the necessary infrastructure has already begun, with the council keen for residents to shape where these new charging points go.

Current charging locations include the car park at Ducking Stool Court in Romford (north side of Market Place), Orchard Village housing estate in Rainham and Reflections and Kings Park housing developments in Romford and Harold Wood.

The council said there are also points at CEME centre in Rainham, Harold Wood and Gidea Park railway stations, Harold Hill fire station, next to the A12 near Maylands Golf Club, Colchester Road, Harold Park (for black cab taxi use only) and outside Hornchurch railway station (for black cab taxi use only).

A council spokesperson stressed that these sites are not in any council-owned areas or car parks, adding that additional charging points are available at car dealerships, supermarkets and petrol stations.

The consultation arrives after a recent report outlined the degree of car ownership which exists in Havering.

The Healthy Streets Scorecard - released on July 6 - said that there are 109 cars per 100 Havering households.

This is second to only Hillingdon and Harrow, and is considerably higher than the London average of 75.

Councillor Osman Dervish, cabinet member for the environment, attributes this to the borough not having an "extensive network of Tube stations".

Cllr Dervish said resident feedback will help the council identify where the biggest demand is for charging points.

“Electric vehicles are just one part of the long term future looking at helping to reduce harmful emissions that pollute our air.

“We already have in place our air quality action plan, where we continue to take actions that will help us reduce air pollution across the borough," he said.

The consultation is open until July 4 2022.

Submit your views by visiting consultation.havering.gov.uk/environment/electric-vehicle-charging-point-consultation/