Consultation begins on plans for multi-million pound health centre

Published: 10:22 AM April 8, 2021

An image showing what the health and wellbeing centre on the former St George's Hospital site in Hornchurch could look like. - Credit: NELFT/Bryden Wood

A public consultation is underway into plans for a new health and wellbeing centre at the former St George's Hospital in Hornchurch.

North East London NHS Foundation Trust (NELFT) is asking people to comment on their proposals until April 16.

A NELFT spokesperson said the facility is set to provide GP services to residents living within two miles of the site, along with community, diagnostics and some hospital provision such as renal dialysis and cancer services.

The hub is planned to serve south Havering for mental health and community services, with specialist provision for the whole of the borough, as well as some Barking and Dagenham and Essex residents.

NELFT has set up a website for people to view the plans, which were discussed at a meeting of Havering Council's strategic planning committee in January.

The trust's chief executive, Professor Oliver Shanley OBE, said: “We are very excited to be able to move forward with the next stage of plans that will modernise local health and care services for the benefit of people in Havering and surrounding areas.

“Although the national restrictions in place mean that face-to-face consultations cannot be held, we are still keen to engage with as many members of the public as possible and believe that the website offers a good way to reach people.

“This is a great opportunity for local people to give their views on the design of the new centre, ensuring that the best solutions are in place to provide a modern, fit-for-purpose base for health services for many years to come."

The hub, set to be 5,000 square metres in size, would be located on the north-west part of the Suttons Lane site.

The rest of the site will be made up of residential development by Bellway Homes.

Government funding totalling £17million was announced in 2019 towards the health centre plans for the former hospital, which closed in 2012.

Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez said: "This project is critical to delivering integrated social and health care, closer to people's homes, in a way that reduces pressure on Queen’s Hospital.

"I would encourage all constituents to submit their views to this consultation before it closes."

To view the plans and take part, visit nelft.nhs.uk/st-georges-public-consultation-information.