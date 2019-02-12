Construction work begins on new Hornchurch Sports Centre

Havering Council Leader Cllr Damian White with councillors and building contractors at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Hornchurch Sports Centre. Archant

Work has officially begun on the new Hornchurch Sports Centre.

Construction on the new sports centre in Harrow Lodge Park began with a silver spade groundbreaking event on Wednesday, February 6.

The new facilities are being delivered by Havering Council and Everyone Active, who manages the council’s leisure centres.

It is part of a huge investment in leisure and sport facilities by the council, including Sapphire Ice & Leisure in Romford, which has just celebrated its first anniversary.

At the new centre, residents will be able to enjoy a 25m eight-lane swimming pool, a 20m wide learning and diving pool with movable floor to change the depth, a 100+ station health and fitness suite, three exercise studios and top-class changing facilities.

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said: “This event marks the first step in a very exciting journey that will see a brand new leisure facility for our residents.

“We are committed to investing and improving leisure and sport facilities in the borough. With the recently opened Sapphire Ice and Leisure and now this new centre in Hornchurch, we’re providing the facilities residents need to live healthy and happy lives.”

While construction takes place on the new complex in Hornchurch, the current centre will be open as usual to residents and visitors, right up until the grand opening of the new centre in 2020.

Tom Fletcher, Everyone Active area contract manager, added: “We’re pleased to be working alongside Havering Council, Paragon and Mentor to bring such an exciting facility to the people of Havering.

“It’s great to get started on this project and I want to take the opportunity to thank the community for their patience during the project.”