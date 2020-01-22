Rainham primary school gets ready for spring with tools and bird boxes donations

Lewis Llangenberg, a teacher at Rainham Village Primary School, collected tools from the community giveaway at Wormwood Scrubs prison. Picture: Alison Willis Archant

A Rainham primary school is getting ready for spring with a donation of tools and bird boxes from a conservation foundation.

Offenders from the HMP Wormwood Prison in White City, Hammersmith have been working with The Conservation Foundation to refurbish broken and unwanted garden tools such as spades, hoes and trowels.

The tools, which have been collected from garden centres and recycling depots, were presented to Rainham Village Primary School in Upminster Road South on Saturday, January 18 at the Wormwood Scrubs Visitors' Centre.

The Conservation Foundation's Alison Willis, said: "We're thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with HMP Wormwood Scrubs on this project over the past nine months.

"Together we've rescued hundreds of garden tools from landfill, and ensured that some of our amazing local community gardening projects have the tools they need to help bring nature into their local communities.

"It's also a great way for offenders to give back to their local community, while learning valuable new skills."