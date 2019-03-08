Councillors and residents raise concerns of council's proposed 'money-making' Controlled Parking Zones across Havering

Councillor Barry Mugglestone and Councillor Stephanie Nunn with residents unhappy about the proposed Controlled Parking Zones. Councillor Stephanie Nunn

Concerns have been expressed over the council's proposed "money-making" borough-wide Controlled Parking Zones (CPZ).

The local authority announced plans to introduce CPZs last year, meaning residents would no longer be permitted to park within 1km of town centre stations.

The scheme will mean that those who live within the zone and park their cars on the kerb, will have to pay an annual fee of £35 for one vehicle, £60 for a second and any further permits would cost another £85.

Residents will also have to supply parking permits to visitors - a book of 10 scratch card permits will be £13 and each permit would be valid for four hours.

Leader of the Residents' Group, Councillor Ray Morgon believes the proposal would act as a "cash cow".

"A lot of people think this is just a way for the council to generate a considerable amount of income," he said.

"Residents have asked for CPZs to be introduced in the past but this is a council-led idea that people haven't asked for.

"It's going to be a cash cow, a money-making scheme that would affect motorists."

Stuart Baird, 58, who lives in Eyhurst Avenue, Elm Park, says the proposal is unfair and is not the only one who thinks so.

He said: "I have asked 96per cent of the people living down my road about their views on the CPZs and they are all dead against it.

"The council says it is to fix a commuter problem but what problem? If they want resolutions, we can suggest some.

"It is unfair that we will be given this burden."

Councillor Stephanie Nunn said: "The Tory administration say these schemes are needed to stop commuter parking and for safety.

"However, in some areas there are already adequate restrictions in place, such as no parking between 10am and 11.30am.

"This is at no cost to residents. Motorists should not always be an easy target to raise revenue from."

Cabinet member for environment, Councillor Osman Dervish said: "Residents have expressed concerns around parking in the borough.

"We continue to listen to these views and we will let residents know what plans for the CPZs may be in due course."