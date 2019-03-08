Festival-goers complain of long queues at Upminster's We Are FSTVL
PUBLISHED: 13:12 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:12 26 May 2019
Frustrated festival-goers have complained following reports of stampedes and three hour long queues to get into this year's We Are FSTVL.
The award-winning festival started this bank holiday weekend on Saturday, May 25.
A 23-year-old resident from Harold Wood who attended the festival said that she complained to the event's organisers after she waited in a queue for two and a half hours.
She said: "I witnessed five people pass out. I honestly feared for my life that I suffered a panic attack after attending the festival.
"No one checked my ticket or the contents of my bag, and I reckon about 500 people also entered the festival like me having not been searched."
Festival goers received a message from the organisers which offered their "sincerest apologies" for the queues.
It stated: "To make things quicker for everyone for everyone tomorrow we are adding additional staff, infrastructure and have worked with the technology providers to speed up the ticket checking process."