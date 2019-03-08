Remembrance Day: Theatre company to stage First World War story of hope and restoration in Harold Wood

Performers in the play To War With God which will soon be showing in St Peter's Church, Harold Wood. Picture: Artless Theatre Company

The story of a chaplain whose faith is tested during the First World War will be shown in Harold Wood for this year's Remembrance Day.

To War With God tells the story of a young chaplain who struggles with his faith during the Second World War. Picture: Artless Theatre Company To War With God tells the story of a young chaplain who struggles with his faith during the Second World War. Picture: Artless Theatre Company

Artless Theatre Company will be performing the play To War With God at St Peter's Church in Gubbins Lane on Monday, November 11 at 7.30pm.

In the horror of the trenches a young chaplain stands with his men, tending their bruised and battered faith.

His own faith has become lost, buried amongst the mud, blood and mortar shells.

Based on the biography by Peter Fiennes, To War With God is a feature length stage production that follows the life of a chaplain to the 52nd Oxford and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry, Monty Guildford.

Performers in the play To War With God which will soon be showing in St Peter's Church, Harold Wood. Picture: Artless Theatre Company

From the carnage of his first days at The Somme to his return to a grieving nation, Monty wonders whether his faith will ever be the same again.

Artless director and performer Christopher Poch said: "The First World War was a time of immense suffering that affected the whole nation.

"Our show explores this through the eyes of army chaplain Monty Guildford who has to wrestle with the biggest questions of faith and suffering in the darkest of times.

"Even though this play is set over 100 years ago the story of Monty's mental health battles and post-war recovery is as poignant today as it ever was, in a time where men still find it difficult to communicate their internal struggles."

Artless has been touring To War With God to various venues and schools including Frances Bardsley Academy in Brentwood Road, Romford, where the performers provided workshops about faith and suffering.

Christopher added: "We're excited to bring this show to St Peter's especially with it being Remembrance Day.

"We can't wait to share Monty's story of hope and restoration."

Artless will be returning to Havering in December after the actors were commissioned by Havering Council to stage The Narnia Experience, an immersive Christmas experience for children and families taking place in Romford Market from December 14 to 24.

Call 07837 791128 or contact bookings@artless.org.uk to book tickets.