Investment company hopes to boost Havering's civil sector with £30,000 grants for charities and community projects

Havering charities and social enterprises are invited to apply for ring-fenced funding from The Fore. Picture: Yui Mok/ PA Images Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

A pilot programme aimed at providing more grants for London's "coldest spot" for charitable support is coming to Havering.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Fore, an investor for the charity sector, has announced the launch of a participatory place-based grants programme for charities and social enterprises in Havering.

Six successful applicants will receive a grant of up to £30,000 over one to three years, access to skilled support by experienced professionals and a funded place on an impact management course.

The partners - Havering Council, Havering Compact, the Mayor's Fund for London, London Funders and The Badur Foundation - are looking to target funding into areas viewed by the community as those of greatest need.

After a shortlist has been created by The Fore's skilled assessors, it will be up to individuals from Havering to make the final decisions.

Mary Rose Gunn, chief executive of The Fore, said: "We are excited to be working with Havering Compact, the London Borough of Havering and the Mayors Fund for London on this new project.

You may also want to watch:

"The Fore offers funding and access to skills to great charities and social enterprises working in the community and we can't wait to get started in Havering."

According to research from the London Funders in 2018, Havering is one of the "coldest spots" for charitable funding in London.

Per person, Havering receives less than a third of the charitable funding that goes to Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham.

The Fore said Havering is in more need of a well-resourced and resilient civil sector because the borough faces the unique challenges of having the oldest population of any London borough.

Applicants can take part in two rounds of funding in March and July this year.

All Havering-based charities, social enterprises and constituted groups with an annual income under £500,000 are eligible for the ring-fenced funding and are welcome to attend the workshop events.

The Fore is holding three workshop events at Myplace Youth and Community Centre in Dagnam Park Drive, Harold Hill, Royals Youth Centre in Viking Way, Rainham and Havering Council in Main Road, Romford.

Visit thefore.org or call 020 72406192 to find out more.