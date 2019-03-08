Search

c2c apologises afer locked Rainham station entrance sees commuters jump tracks to catch early morning trains

PUBLISHED: 15:12 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 21 October 2019

People were filmed climbing onto the platform and train tracks at Rainham Station on Monday, October 21. Picture: Neil Moorey

Impatient commuters were seen climbing onto the platform at Rainham Station this morning after the station gates were opened late by c2c.

The entrance to Rainham Station in Ferry Lane was opened late by c2c on Monday, October 21.

Neil Moorey was on his way to work to catch the 6.04am train to Fenchurch Street when he saw people climbing onto the platform and walking on the train tracks in an attempt to get inside the station.

The British Transport Police (BTP) told the Recorder that they are aware of the footage but they are not making further enquiries into the incident.

"The force has also raised concerns with c2c to ensure that scenes like this are not repeated," said a BTP spokesman.

People took to social media to express their frustration at not being able to get their morning train.

A c2c spokesman said: "We're very sorry that customers were locked out of Rainham Station first thing this morning.

"As soon as we realised our error, a member of staff was sent to unlock the station, which was opened in time for the third train of the day.

"Anyone who was delayed for 30 minutes is eligible for a 50per cent refund."

