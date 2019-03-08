Search

Community raised £300 for Woodford Green hospice after burglary of Romford charity shop

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 September 2019

Councillors hand over £300 donated by residents to Haven House after the Woodford Green hospice's charity shop in Romford was burgarled. Picture: Haven House

Councillors hand over £300 donated by residents to Haven House after the Woodford Green hospice's charity shop in Romford was burgarled. Picture: Haven House

Two councillors were eager to raise funds for a Woodford Green hospice after a burglary at the hospice's charity shop in Romford led to a loss in funds.

Councillors hand over £300 donated by residents to Haven House after the Woodford Green hospice's charity shop in Romford was burgarled. Picture: Haven House

The Haven House Children's Hospice store in South Street, which raises money for seriously ill children, was broken into on Sunday, August 18 during the early hours.

Waltham Abbey councillor Shane Yerrell and Helen Kane, vice chairwoman of the Epping Forest Council, launched a crowdfunding campaign to replace the stolen funds.

They handed over the donated funds to the charity shop on Tuesday, September 17.

Mr Yerrell told the Recorder: "It's a fantastic charity and it was quite heartbreaking to read their letter. I thought the fundraiser would be a good idea to support the charity because nobody deserves something like that.

"I'm very grateful to everyone that has donated."

Head of retail Matthew Lord, said: "Our shop is positioned at the heart of the local community so we have regular supporters who generously make donations and make purchases.

"We are immensely grateful for the public's incredible efforts to help us get back on our feet.

"When the break-in happened we were all left questioning 'Why us?'.

"Why would someone want to take from a children's hospice? We were devastated.

"We have been overwhelmed by the positive and supportive responses from the local community. There are lots of kind-hearted individuals out there."

Mr Lord said the shop is always looking for volunteers to help out.

He added: "We are always looking to expand our team, as it is only with the continued support of our loyal and enthusiastic volunteers that we can keep providing a vital lifeline to local families.

"Please do pop into any of the hospice's seven retail shops to find out how you can get involved."

Visit the justgiving page to support the campaign.

