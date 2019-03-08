Things Made Public team up with Collier Row community in appealing for support for Memories in Murals project

Things Made Public is responsible for the Colour in Romford project. The Reader was painted by Anika Manuel. Picture: Nick Joubinaux Nick Joubinaux

Those behind a community project aiming to bring memories of a town to life through art, is seeking support to ensure it gets the much-needed funding.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Things Made Public is responsible for the Colour in Romford project. The Falcon in The Brewery was painted by artist DZIA. Picture: Christine Santa Ana Things Made Public is responsible for the Colour in Romford project. The Falcon in The Brewery was painted by artist DZIA. Picture: Christine Santa Ana

Community Interest Company (CIC) is teaming up with the Church of Good Shepherd, Redriff Road, Collier Row, and the Collier Row Business Forum for its latest project Memories Through Murals.

The idea is that the trio will work alongside five primary schools in the area, encouraging children to speak to the older generation, like close family members or teachers, about their memories of Collier Row.

A book will then be created, filled with all of the stories and memories collected from the children.

Around 10,000 of these books will be produced and distributed across the town.

But the "winning" stories will also be translated into murals and installed around the high street in Collier Row.

You may also want to watch:

Julie Clay from Church of Good Shepherd said: "As a church, we are really passionate about Collier Row and our local community.

"We want to be a transforming presence and as such think that the Memoirs through Murals is such a great project that the whole community can be involved in.

"We want to bring "colour" to Collier Row but also bring the community together in an intergenerational way.

"Working with local schools and residents, talking about the history of Collier Row, creating story books and having these stories as murals on some of the buildings in Collier Row will be amazing and we are very excited to be leading this project with Things Made Public."

But in order to get the project off the ground, Memories in Murals needs your help.

To be able to get the opportunity to pitch the idea to the Greater London Authority (GLA) - which will be around £56,000 - the project needs 150 backers by Monday, June 17.

Donations can be as small as £1, the community just needs to show they are behind the project to ensure it gets a chance of GLA funding.

To show your support for the Memories Through Murals project, visit here