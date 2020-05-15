Search

Community orchestra records tribute to Havering’s heroes

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 May 2020

Havering Music School manager Karen Tweddle. Picture: Karen Tweddle

Havering Music School manager Karen Tweddle. Picture: Karen Tweddle

Karen Tweddle

Havering Music School’s community orchestra has recorded its own tribute to the borough’s heroes.

More than 50 people, aged between eight and 82, performed a cover of David Bowie’s Heroes as a thank you to Havering’s key workers, as well as charities and businesses.

A music video has been put together and posted on Havering Council’s Facebook page highlighting the community effort during the coronavirus crisis - from those sewing scrubs for hospital workers to creating protective face shields in schools.

The music school’s manager Karen Tweddle said: “We have ended up with a full string section and it was quite simple for basic level string players, up to more advanced. We have got a harpist in there, keyboard players, two drummers, full brass. It’s nice because we have done it for Havering Heroes and it’s just nice to have our community orchestra playing.”

Council leader Damian White said: “Our health and care workers are making supreme sacrifices every day but I think we can look back on the last few weeks and be immensely proud of the whole borough.

“We know there is a long, long way to go before we are anywhere near a new normal. But for today we want to stop and pause and say ‘thank you’ to all our Havering Heroes.”

The 75th anniversary of VE Day was commemorated last week and Cllr White added: “This video shows that the values and actions of our communities today are as united, as caring and as spirited as they were in wartime.”

The Recorder reported earlier this month on how Karen had launched a fundraising page to help support families maintain music tuition for their children after the lockdown.

The school has frozen fees during the coronavirus crisis and is teaching more than 650 children through online lessons.

Karen said: “Come September, we may well have to start charging again, so we’ve got to start looking at how we phase that in so it eases the burden.

“That’s why we set up the crowdfunder – to support parents and kids who maybe can’t afford it.”

The page has now raised more than £1,800.

To donate to the appeal, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/haveringmusiclivelessonsfund.

