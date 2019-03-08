Gallery

Jodie Chesney: Thousands of pounds raised by #ForJodie thanks to Harold Hill to Dagenham sponsored walk

#ForJodie Sponsored Walk at Mayesbrook Park, Lodge Avenue. Organisers and helpers before the walkers arrived, with Scouts district commissioner Barking & Dagenham Adrian Sinclair (Front row second from left), Group Scout leader 4th Barking & Dagenham Lance Horsey (third from right) and group Scout leader 10th/18th Barking & Dagenham Julie Salter (second from the right). Picture: Melissa Page Melissa Page

A community walked together at the weekend to raise money for a vital first aid project in memory of a 17-year-old who was stabbed to death.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

#ForJodie Sponsored Walk. Picture: Melissa Page #ForJodie Sponsored Walk. Picture: Melissa Page

District explorer Scout commissioner Anna Skipworth and district Scout network commissioner Andy Dodkins from the Barking and Dagenham Scout District have launched #ForJodie, a community initiative set up after Scout Jodie Chesney was killed in Harold Hill in March.

On Saturday, October 5, a sponsored walk was held, going from Harold Hill to Mayesbrook Park in Dagenham, and ended in a colour park run before crossing the purple balloon archway to help raise money for its future community projects.

Anna said: "The event went even better than we could have hoped.

"Seeing the scouting community, and local community come together to support the #ForJodie project was amazing, the atmosphere at the paint run was brilliant, and even after 12miles of walking, everyone finished with smiles on their faces."

You may also want to watch:

For its first community project, the Scout leaders are working alongside The Jodie Chesney Foundation to provide free and accessible first aid training, focusing on bleed control and how to deal with major trauma for young people and adults, which will be available in Barking and Dagenham and Havering.

They are also aiming to place bleed control kits in locations in both boroughs that could be susceptible to attacks like the one on Jodie who was stabbed in Amy's Park, St Neots Road.

Those behind the initiative are hoping to fund 40 sessions across Havering as well as Barking and Dagenham which will teach around 600 people.

Anna said: "It was truly wonderful, and so heartwarming. The event has so far raised almost £2,000 towards our target of £10,000 to help provide first aid Skills for life to the community with more still coming in."

#ForJodie is also looking for places to host the training sessions as well as locations for the bleed control kits.

If you would be able to help in providing a location or looking to make a donation, email forjodieproject@gmail.com