Community groups feature in online musical

Published: 11:00 AM December 18, 2020

Members of three east London community groups have featured in an online musical film.

The Havering Asian Social Welfare Association, DABD and the Bromley by Bow Centre all participated in We Begin Again, part of the National Theatre's Public Acts initiative.

Written by Olivier award winner James Graham and created in partnership with The Guardian, it features a multigenerational cast reflecting on their individual lives and the impact 2020 has had on them.

In addition to actors such as ex-EastEnders star Anita Dobson taking the lead roles, it sees 100 community members involved with the Public Acts programme sing a chorus.

Emily Lim, director of the National Theatre’s Public Acts programme, said: "It has felt so important to stay creative and connected with one another at this time and we can't wait to share this message of renewal and hope."

To watch the film, visit theguardian.com/we-begin-again