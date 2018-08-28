Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Community celebrates as planning application to demolish Elm Park’s Carrie’s Hall is refused

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 January 2019

Angry local residents are petitioning for Carries Hall to remain open.

Angry local residents are petitioning for Carries Hall to remain open.

Archant

A planning application to demolish a beloved community hall has been refused to the delight of residents.

More than 700 people signed a petition against the demolition of Carrie’s Hall, Maybank Aveneue, Elm Park, and the construction of two three-bedroom houses and two four-bedroom houses in its place last year.

But this week, it has been announced that the application has been refused as it would “result in the irrevocable loss of a community facility”, the development would be irregular and cramped”, and would “fail to respect the character and appearance” of the area.

Jackie Walsh, who has been living in the area for almost 40 years, said: “I would just like to thank everyone for their help, support and encouragement.

“To all those people who signed the petitions and supported the cause, I would like to say, thank you so much because together we are stronger.

“My hope is that the hall will soon resume its original role of serving the community.”

The hall and the surrounding land was donated by founder of the Round Table, Louis Marchesi, in 1958 to be used by the community.

In his memory, the land was called the Louis Marchesi Maybank Open Space.

However, the site was sold off to a private owner and once again faced the risk of development, having submitted two previous planning applications.

Carrie’s Hall was home to groups including WeightWatchers, The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Phoenix Pre-school, as well as pilates, zumba and yoga classes to name a few, before their contracts were no longer renewed in 2017.

Residents hope that Carrie’s Hall will once again be open for the community to use.

Councillor Barry Mugglestone said: “Let’s get the youth groups, pre-school and all the other users back there.

“This was a good community campaign with residents and ward councillors and special mention must go to Jackie for all her work on the petitions.

“It proves people power for the right reasons gets results.

“The Hornchurch Residents’ Association will always support our residents.”

Most Read

Hornchurch man sets up social media project to encourage people to learn British Sign Language

Bobby Izzard has launched Project BSLUK (British Sign Language) on Facebook and Instagram in a bid to teach basic sign language.

Residents worried about parking after plans for new mosque to be built in Rainham

A planning application has been submitted to build a mosque on the site where New Road Food and Wine is on New Road in Rainham

Coffee house chain Patisserie Valerie collapses into administration

The Patisserie Valerie shop front in The Brewery, Romford. Photo: Google Maps

Harold Hill man who repeatedly posed as fake hospice worker to steal charity tins jailed

Peters went into Rowlands Pharmacy in Elm Park along with other stores, and stole charity tins and lied about taking part in a bike ride to raise money for charity. Photo: Ken Mears/Met Police

Driver disappears after car flips over on A13 in Wennington

A car flipped onto its roof on the exit slip road of the A13 going up to the Wennington Interchange at around 8pm on January 20. Photo: Google

Most Read

Hornchurch man sets up social media project to encourage people to learn British Sign Language

#includeImage($article, 225)

Residents worried about parking after plans for new mosque to be built in Rainham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Coffee house chain Patisserie Valerie collapses into administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

Harold Hill man who repeatedly posed as fake hospice worker to steal charity tins jailed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver disappears after car flips over on A13 in Wennington

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch calls on local support for £100k Buildbase renovation programme application

The Colin McBride stand at Bridge Avenue (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daggers set for visit from Howell and Aldershot

Luke Howell left Dagenham & Redbridge last summer before moving to Aldershot Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Football clubs join Dein’s Twinning Project to rehabilitate offenders

Former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein launched the Twinning Project in October (pic: Martin Rickett/PA)

Park head coach expecting physical test against Southwold

Romford & Gidea Park celebrate a try (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

The AFC Hornchurch blog

Former Hornchurch midfielder Nathan Livings has joined Bishops Stortford (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists