Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Communities help to keep Havering tidy in support of the Great British Clean

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 April 2019

Residents have been taking part in the Great British Clean to help keep Havering tidy. Picture: Havering Council

Residents have been taking part in the Great British Clean to help keep Havering tidy. Picture: Havering Council

Havering Council

Communities have been working together to keep the borough tidy in support of the Great British Clean.

Havering Council supplied kits for residents to borrow and hold their own community clean-ups in the areas where they live, work or go to school.

This was in support of Keep Britain Tidy's Great British Spring Clean, which ran from Friday, March 22 to Tuesday, April 23.

The kits were funded by environmental specialists Veolia.

Community clean-up events will also form a large part of the Council's Cleaner Havering campaign which was launched earlier this month.

Under the campaign, the council has invested an extra £400,000 in street cleaning, which will see residential street cleaning increased from every three weeks to every fortnight.

You may also want to watch:

When it was launched, Havering Council leader Councillor Damian White said: “We also want to highlight those who persist in blighting our borough with littering, fly-tipping, dropping chewing gum and not clearing up their dog mess.

“This is why we need residents to do their part and work with us, to change people's behaviours by reporting fly tipping and littering, so we can take the strongest action against those who act irresponsibly.”

As part of the four-week spring clean, more than 40 residents joined the Wennington Residents Association to clear-up Wennington Green, in Rainham, and pupils and teachers from Concordia Academy, Romford, were assisted by cabinet member for environment Councillor Osman Dervish for their own litter pick event.

Resident Jan Haward was joined by her five-year-old grandson Ewan, husband Royston and neighbour Chris, to clear litter in the Honiton Road area and the nearby church grounds and in Hornchurch while Melanie Eadon was joined by her two sons, Max, 11 and eight-year-old George, who are part of the 8th Hornchurch Scout group and Dragon Cub pack, for a clean-up.

As a scout, Max is working for his personal challenge award, part of which involves volunteering for an event such as this.

Melanie said: “I thought it was also good for us as a family to do - give something back to the community we live in.”

The Havering-atte-Bower Conservation Society also held a clean-up event where they collected around 40 sacks of rubbish, including discarded dog mess.

Most Read

Policeman’s duties unofficially restricted after being filmed striking handcuffed teenager with baton in Romford

The Metropolitan Police is conducting a review into the circumstances of an arrest of a 17-year-old in Heath Park Road, Romford on Monday, April 22. Picture: Google Maps

Met Police to conduct internal review after video of teenager’s arrest in Romford goes viral

The Metropolitan Police is conducting a review into the circumstances of an arrest of a 17-year-old in Heath Park Road, Romford on Monday, April 22. Picture: Google Maps

Recorder letters: Upminster, Chafford Sports Centre, North Street, Brexit and more.

Chafford sports centre in Rainham

Thousands sign petition calling for suspension of police officer after video of teenager’s arrest in Romford goes viral

Former deputy mayor of London, Lee Jasper, made a formal complaint about a 17-year-old's arrest in Heath Park Road, Romford on Monday, April 22. Picture: Press Association / Google Maps

Jailed: Romford businessman involved in boiler room scam which conned elderly people out of £1.6million

Muhammad Tanveer, of South Street, Romford was one of four men jailed for money laundering offences at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, April 26. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Most Read

Policeman’s duties unofficially restricted after being filmed striking handcuffed teenager with baton in Romford

The Metropolitan Police is conducting a review into the circumstances of an arrest of a 17-year-old in Heath Park Road, Romford on Monday, April 22. Picture: Google Maps

Met Police to conduct internal review after video of teenager’s arrest in Romford goes viral

The Metropolitan Police is conducting a review into the circumstances of an arrest of a 17-year-old in Heath Park Road, Romford on Monday, April 22. Picture: Google Maps

Recorder letters: Upminster, Chafford Sports Centre, North Street, Brexit and more.

Chafford sports centre in Rainham

Thousands sign petition calling for suspension of police officer after video of teenager’s arrest in Romford goes viral

Former deputy mayor of London, Lee Jasper, made a formal complaint about a 17-year-old's arrest in Heath Park Road, Romford on Monday, April 22. Picture: Press Association / Google Maps

Jailed: Romford businessman involved in boiler room scam which conned elderly people out of £1.6million

Muhammad Tanveer, of South Street, Romford was one of four men jailed for money laundering offences at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, April 26. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Cricket: Hornchurch, Wanstead, Brentwood advance in National Club

Billy Gordon in bowling action (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Communities help to keep Havering tidy in support of the Great British Clean

Residents have been taking part in the Great British Clean to help keep Havering tidy. Picture: Havering Council

Cricket: Essex’s Bopara pleased to do bit with bat and ball

Ravi Bopara in batting action for Essex as Tom Alsop looks on from behind the stumps during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 28th April 2019

Cricket: Bopara inspires Essex with all-round effort

Ravi Bopara of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Liam Dawson during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 28th April 2019

FIH Pro League: Germany 0 GB 1

Great Britain's men celebrate in Germany (pic GB Hockey)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists