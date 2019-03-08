Communities help to keep Havering tidy in support of the Great British Clean

Havering Council

Communities have been working together to keep the borough tidy in support of the Great British Clean.

Havering Council supplied kits for residents to borrow and hold their own community clean-ups in the areas where they live, work or go to school.

This was in support of Keep Britain Tidy's Great British Spring Clean, which ran from Friday, March 22 to Tuesday, April 23.

The kits were funded by environmental specialists Veolia.

Community clean-up events will also form a large part of the Council's Cleaner Havering campaign which was launched earlier this month.

Under the campaign, the council has invested an extra £400,000 in street cleaning, which will see residential street cleaning increased from every three weeks to every fortnight.

When it was launched, Havering Council leader Councillor Damian White said: “We also want to highlight those who persist in blighting our borough with littering, fly-tipping, dropping chewing gum and not clearing up their dog mess.

“This is why we need residents to do their part and work with us, to change people's behaviours by reporting fly tipping and littering, so we can take the strongest action against those who act irresponsibly.”

As part of the four-week spring clean, more than 40 residents joined the Wennington Residents Association to clear-up Wennington Green, in Rainham, and pupils and teachers from Concordia Academy, Romford, were assisted by cabinet member for environment Councillor Osman Dervish for their own litter pick event.

Resident Jan Haward was joined by her five-year-old grandson Ewan, husband Royston and neighbour Chris, to clear litter in the Honiton Road area and the nearby church grounds and in Hornchurch while Melanie Eadon was joined by her two sons, Max, 11 and eight-year-old George, who are part of the 8th Hornchurch Scout group and Dragon Cub pack, for a clean-up.

As a scout, Max is working for his personal challenge award, part of which involves volunteering for an event such as this.

Melanie said: “I thought it was also good for us as a family to do - give something back to the community we live in.”

The Havering-atte-Bower Conservation Society also held a clean-up event where they collected around 40 sacks of rubbish, including discarded dog mess.