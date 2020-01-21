Search

Comedy legend Duncan Norvelle to share highlights of TV career at Romford's Brookside Theatre

PUBLISHED: 15:00 22 January 2020

Comedian Duncan Norvelle will be sharing stories of his TV career at Brookside Theatre in Romford. Picture: Mark Sepple

Comedian Duncan Norvelle will be sharing stories of his TV career at Brookside Theatre in Romford. Picture: Mark Sepple

Archant

Comedian and entertainer Duncan Norvelle is inviting residents to join him for an evening of laughs at Brookside Theatre.

An Evening with Duncan Norvelle will be at Brookside Theatre in early February. Picture: Mark SeppleAn Evening with Duncan Norvelle will be at Brookside Theatre in early February. Picture: Mark Sepple

Known for his multiple appearances on popular 80s and 90s TV shows such as Celebrity Squares and the Des O'Connor Show, Duncan has led a long and interesting career.

He will soon be performing at Brookside Theatre, Romford, with the international Maggie Regan.

Duncan told the Recorder: "I shall be reminiscing about all the things I have done.

"It will be an insight into the showbiz world and all of the people I have met on my travels, like Shirley Bassey and Tommy Cooper.

"It's quite serious in some parts and there's lots of laughter in other parts.

"I think it will be a great evening with lots of family fun."

After Maggie opens the show, fellow entertainer Roy Regan will begin the Q&A portion of the show by interviewing Duncan about his illustrious career.

This will be followed by a comedy set in the second half.

You may also want to watch:

"Maggie is a wonderful singer," said Duncan. "She's also been my singing coach since my stroke and has helped me get my singing voice back."

Duncan suffered from two strokes in 2012. He said if he hadn't managed to get himself to hospital before the second stroke, which was more serious, he may not have survived.

The comedian is now a stroke ambassador and has raised thousands of pounds for the Stroke Association.

Duncan said: "They said I wouldn't be able to walk or talk again but I proved them wrong.

"There are lot more people having strokes then there ever was.

"Mine was due to pressure and stress. You have to get your blood pressure checked regularly.

"I've learned to live with it and to make it part of my acting."

Audience members are encouraged to ask questions and will have the opportunity to meet Duncan in the theatre foyer after the show.

An Evening with Duncan Norvelle will be at Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road on February 7.

Visit brooksidetheatre.com or call 01708 775 755 for tickets.

