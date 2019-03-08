Ferrari comedian Tanyalee shares life experiences in new comedy show Actual Size at Brookside

Tanyalee Davis is known as the 'Ferrari of Comedy' she'll be performing at the Brookside Theatre in Romford. Picture: Laughterhouse Comedy Archant

A woman known as the "Ferrari of comedy" is bringing her new autobiographical show to Romford.

Tanyalee Davis, a 3ft 6in stand-up comedian, will be performing her new show Actual Size at Brookside Theatre.

Originally from Canada, Tanyalee has a rare form of dwarfism known as diastrophic dysplasia. She's known as the Ferrari of comedy, for being low to the ground and kind of racy.

"I've been under-estimated my entire life," she explained.

"I deal with a lot, but it all kind of rolls off my back.

"In the show I talk about body image and how so many women go through plastic surgery. Hopefully people will be able to relate to the topics.

"It's an autobiographical show - basically my entire life story so far."

Tanyalee is part of Abnormally Funny People, an ensemble show, performing throughout the UK.

In 2007 she premiered her first one woman show called Little Do They Know at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

She also runs the #ScooterGirlCampaign and advocates for people with disabilities using public transport.

She started the campaign after she had some public train mishaps.

Last summer Tanyalee was en route to York for a show and had already spoken to staff to ensure she would be helped off the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train.

However, when she arrived at her stop, no one came to assist. Tanyalee had to stay on board until Darlington, 50 miles away.

She is on the board of directors of the anti-bullying and kindness campaign, GR8 AS U R.

She works in school with pupils aged four to 18 teaching them the tools to be kind and respect themselves and one another.

"Everybody lives in their own little box," she told the Recorder.

"You may see someone else and think their life must be so difficult, but you have no idea what they've accomplished.

"My main goal is to show people who are thinking that, look at how awesome her life is."

She continued: "Most of my acts are about my experiences and the funny situations I find myself in."

One of the examples Tanyalee shared was when she went to try on some clothes in a shop and discovered that the bottom of the changing room door began at the height of her chest.

"I just thought that's not practical," said Tanyalee.

"Situations like that - I make light of them."

Tanyalee doesn't let her disability hold her back. She's toured all over the world.

"I'm quite the #travellinggnome," said Tanyalee.

"We've just got back from a tour in Ireland last week. We're going to Norway for a festival in July and I'm doing a Ted talk in July called 'unbelievable'.

"Performing-wise one of the best places I've been to was the Cayman Islands.

"I was staying in an all-inclusive resort. I got to go scuba diving and I had some really fun shows. It was an amazing two week experience.

"My favourite place to work in the UK is Glasgow. I just love the working class people."

Tanyalee has been doing stand-up for 30 years.

She told the Recorder: "I started when I was 19 at university. When I graduated I started doing comedy and I was hooked.

"I used to work in a men's prison. So for three years I was volunteering and counselling murderers. It was really interesting.

"I kept my degree in case I needed to fall back on it but luckily I've never needed to."

Romford will be Tanyalee's penultimate show in the tour with a final performance at Blackpool pier.

"It's been really great," said the comedian.

"I've been told that I'm really engaging. I try to take my audience on a journey with me."

Comic ventriloquist Trish Dunn will be supporting Tanyalee's show in Romford.

Actual Size will be at Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road on Sunday, July 7.

Visit brooksidethreatre.com or call 01708 for tickets.