Collier Row woman oversees knitting of thousands of poppies for Armistice Day

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 October 2019

Volunteers arranging poppies they knitted for the Poppy Appeal. Picture: Ella Rayment

Volunteers arranging poppies they knitted for the Poppy Appeal. Picture: Ella Rayment

Archant

A group of knitters have embarked on a major challenge to create more than 800,000 poppies to remember fallen soldiers.

Ella Rayment from Collier Row has been facilitating the knitting of thousands of poppies for this year's Poppy Drive.

With the help of members from the KECC Knit & Natter Group, she hopes to create a poppy for every fallen soldier during the First World War which will amount to a total of 888,246 poppies.

Ella is the community programme co-ordinator from the housing association, Peabody South East, and she works with the Collier Row Community Group.

She told the Recorder: "The ladies came to me with of a project which sort of snowballed from making a few poppies, to knitting 888,246.

People from the Knit & Natter group are determined to knit 888,246 poppies. Picture: Ella RaymentPeople from the Knit & Natter group are determined to knit 888,246 poppies. Picture: Ella Rayment

"We've organised knitting days where we get people in from the community together to knit.

You may also want to watch:

"We've had poppies sent in from as a far as Scotland and Wales."

To date Ella has counted more than 12,000 poppies and has set 50,000 as the group's milestone goal.

Ella Rayment from Romford has been facilitating the knitting of thousands of poppies. Picture: KECC Knit & Natter GroupElla Rayment from Romford has been facilitating the knitting of thousands of poppies. Picture: KECC Knit & Natter Group

Funds raised from the project will go towards the Royal British Legion.

"It's been a really good community project where people have been sharing skills and ideas," said Ella.

"The ladies have knitted characters like tiny soldiers, airmen and French resistance carrier pigeons, which we will put in a display to show all the different types of roles that people had during the war.

"We didn't realise how big a thing it was going to get."

The knitted poppies can be bought for £2 from various locations, including the Sunbathers Tanning Salon in North Street, Romford.

Contact ella.rayment@peabod.org.uk to find out how you can get involved.

